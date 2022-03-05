Free-wheeling Bears can't catch up to Tennessee in 10-5 loss

HOUSTON — The Baylor baseball team hit the ground running Saturday. But the Tennessee Volunteers caught up by the first stagger, and then hit the afterburners themselves.

The 16th-ranked Vols banged around Baylor starter Jake Jackson on their way to a 10-5 win over the Bears at the Shriners College Classic at Minute Maid Park. Tennessee walloped nine runs off eight hits against Jackson, including five that went for extra bases.

It was a much different kind of game for the Bears (5-5) from their first day at the Shriners Classic. Baylor opened the event with a 5-1 win over No. 23 UCLA Friday, thanks to Tyler Thomas’s pitching gem that included eight scoreless innings before the Bruins broke up the shutout in the ninth.

In this one, the pay station got plenty of work early. Baylor busted out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, and showed off their wheels in the process. They stole six bases in the inning, a school record and only two shy of the NCAA record.

They were aggressive from the outset against Vols starter Chase Dollander. Jack Pineda was hit by a pitch to lead off the game, then promptly stole second. Tre Richardson waged a nine-pitch battle with Dollander before working a walk, and then Richardson and Pineda executed a double steal to put two runners in scoring position.

The Bears added three more swiped bags in the inning, one from Kyle Nevin and two from Antonio Valdez. And they cashed in on all the free-wheeling, as Nevin delivered an RBI single, Valdez ripped a two-run single, and Chase Wehsener drove one home on a sacrifice fly.

Tennessee (9-1) came into the game with a hearty .365 team batting average, including a leadoff hitter in Jared Dickey who was shredding the ball at a .625 clip. And the Vols showed that the stats were no fluke as the first four hitters of the bottom of the first cranked hits against Jackson, who had pitched well in his first two starts and came in with a 2.25 ERA.

After Trey Lipscomb connected for a sacrifice fly and Luc Lipcius drove in another run with a groundout, the Vols got right back to even at 4-4 before the first inning even ended.

Tennessee kept coming. The Vols went up 5-4 in the second inning on Dickey’s RBI double down the right-field line, then tacked on four more runs in the third on Evan Russell’s two-run double and Christian Scott’s two-run home run to Minute Maid’s Crawford Boxes in left.

In the meantime, Tennessee’s Dollander, along with relievers Kirby Connell and Redmond Walsh, mostly neutralized Baylor’s offense after that first inning. The Bears remained aggressive on the basepaths. They stole another base in the second inning to make it seven steals as a team, and Pineda was cut down trying to swipe third in the fifth. But they couldn’t deliver enough big hits to make Tennessee sweat.

The Bears did get on the board again in the eighth. Richardson and Valdez both singled against Connelly, and the Vols turned to the bullpen and flamethrowing right-hander Ben Joyce, who has touched 103 miles an hour with his fastball this season. But Wehsener caught up to Joyce’s heat and greeted him with an RBI single to bring the score to 10-5.

Baylor could draw no closer, though. The Bears went down in order in the ninth against Walsh.

Connell (1-0) grabbed the win for Tennessee in relief of Dollander, working 4.2 innings while allowing one run, striking out four and walking one. Tennessee’s hitters belted five doubles in the win, including two apiece from Dickey and Jorel Ortega.

Jackson suffered the loss, dropping to 1-2. Valdez went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to pace the Bears at the plate.

Baylor will close out the Shriners Classic with a third straight ranked opponent, as the Bears face No. 8 LSU at 7 p.m. Sunday.