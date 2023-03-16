Hit the reset button, Bears. Conference play is here.

The Baylor baseball team (6-11) is set to open Big 12 play for the first time in the Mitch Thompson era, hosting Kansas State this weekend in a three-game series at Baylor Ballpark. Riding the high of a midweek shutout over Rice, the Bears are looking to apply the lessons they learned during non-league play.

“We're excited. It's a good opportunity for us to get off to a good start in conference,” said junior infielder Will Pendergrass. “We're hitting the reset button and we're going to take what we learned from the first 17 games and take it into conference and just roll with that.”

Baylor will be up against a Wildcat squad that's off to a 12-5 start, including 5-2 on the road, and is riding an eight-game win streak after beating RPI-favored Creighton, 3-0, on Wednesday. The Bears lead the all-time series with K-State, 53-32, including a 49-24 mark as conference opponents, since the first meeting between the two teams in 1966 when K-State was in the Big 8 and Baylor in the Southwest Conference. Baylor lost two of three last year in Manhattan with a pair of 7-5 losses.

“K-State's a good club,” Thompson said. “A team that likes to run, a team that's fairly athletic. They get after it that way. They're a good club and they're playing with a lot of confidence. They'll be a good challenge for us.”

On the mound, the Wildcats hold the fourth best ERA in the Big 12 at 4.32 and have held opponents to a .275 batting average in 17 games. K-State is fifth in the Big 12 with 165 strikeouts and are tied for second in fewest walks allowed with 59.

Senior transfer Owen Boerema (2-0) will start for the Cats on Friday, leading KSU with 19 1/3 innings pitched and 26 strikeouts. Redshirt freshman Jackson Wentworth (2-1) will take the hill on Saturday and junior German Fajardo will close it on Sunday, making his team-leading sixth start of the season.

At the plate, Kansas State is slashing .276/.421/.492 with the Cats putting up 30 doubles, five triples and 27 homers with four starters batting over .300, led by junior infielder Nick Goodwin at .328 with eight extra-base hits. Senior utility guy Cash Rugely enters the series with a .688 on-base percentage after reaching base 11 times against Youngstown State.

On the basepaths, the Cats have been kleptomaniacs, swiping 47 bags, which ties for second in the Big 12. Sophomore outfielder Brendan Jones ranks third in the conference with 12 stolen bases, good for 11th nationally, and is likely to test Baylor's young backstops, who have cut down just nine would-be base thieves.

Picked last in the Big 12 at the start of the season, the Bears will look to subvert expectations. Although for Thompson, it's also about getting better each game.

“The chip's there, you're fighting for respect every day,” Thompson said. “We're fighting for our own personal respect. We're fighting for respect from everybody else every day. There's only one way to take that on, and like I say, it's to continue to get better, to continue to fight and to get better and to play together.”

Brimming with confidence following the Tuesday contest against Rice, the Bears hope to use the win as a building block and put together a complete nine innings. Junior reliever Cole Stasio (1-2) noted that part of the improvement process for the pitching staff has just been getting comfortable.

“I think Rice was a great game to show everybody pitching together,” Stasio said. “I think it's kind of a reset but definitely remembering everything that we've messed up on and everything that we've done well. ... I think we've improved with consistency. I think that's going to help us a lot when we start conference and just being more comfortable right when we get on the mound.”

Baylor pitchers lead the conference with 200 strikeouts but also have the second-most walks with 87. Fifth-year senior Blake Helton (0-2) will start on Friday, looking to bounce back from an outing against Mercer that saw him give up 10 hits, the most by the Austin native this season, which led to eight runs, five of them earned.

Sophomore righty Mason Marriott (0-2) will start for the Bears on Saturday and junior lefty Cam Caley (0-3) will close the rotation out on Sunday.

Out of the pen, Stasio has the most innings logged in. pitching 11.1 in six appearances with a 5.56 ERA. Senior Hambleton Oliver (2-1) and juniors Grant Golomb and Jared Matheson have each posted 10.2 innings.

Junior Will Rigney is the only Bear yet to allow a run, being limited to just three innings in 17 games as Baylor continues to ease the Waco native back into the game following his injury from last season. The junior has struck out seven and allowed just two hits.

At the plate, the Bears are slashing .236/.349/.373, sitting at the bottom of the Big 12 in all three categories. Infielders Kolby Branch and Hunter Teplanszky are the only two in the lineup hitting .300 or better with Branch hitting .368/.618/.476. The freshman has reached base in every game this season and has a total of six doubles, three homers (two grand slams) and 18 RBIs, numbers comparable to Baylor's last five Freshmen All-Americans.

Offensively, Baylor will look to put together a full nine innings. The Bears have usually strung together a few early leads before going silent at the plate or leaving runners stranded later in the game.

“I think we're just learning to compete pitch to pitch and really play a full nine innings,” said Pendergrass, who has 11 hits on the season and blasted his first home run on Sunday in the series finale vs. Mercer. “I think that's the key for us. We haven't played a full nine innings yet. We'll show bits and pieces and we'll play a good three innings but will not be as good the last six. I think Rice on Tuesday was good momentum going into conference, for sure.”

The Big 12 opener between Baylor and K-State is slated for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Baylor Ballpark. Game two is set for 2 p.m. Saturday and the finale will be at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Bear Facts

This weekend's announced pitching matchups are:

Friday: RHP Blake Helton (0-2, 7.91 ERA) vs. LHP Owen Boerema (2-0, 3.26 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Mason Marriott (0-2, 6.11 ERA) vs. RHP Jackson Wentworth (1-1, 8.36 ERA)

Sunday: LHP Cam Caley (0-3, 8.64 ERA) vs. RHP German Fajardo (0-1, 6.75 ERA)

Around the League

A heavyweight battle highlights the start of Big 12 play as No. 12 Oklahoma State (15-3) travels to Lubbock to face No. 22 Texas Tech (16-3). The Red Raiders will look to hold onto the top spot in the standings, swooping into first following a midweek 14-7 victory over UT-Arlington.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys will hope to extend their nation-leading win streak to 13, coming off a 20-4 pounding of Dallas Baptist on Tuesday. OSU picked up a pair of weekly Big 12 honors following a four-game sweep of Utah Tech with Roc Riggio earning Player of the Week and Juaron Watts-Brown taking Pitcher of the Week.

No. 11 TCU (9-7) will face Oklahoma (11-6) on the road. The Frogs head into the weekend coming off an 8-4 loss to Texas State while the Sooners suffered a 6-2 defeat to Wichita State on Tuesday. Third-place West Virginia (12-4) is on a tear, looking to add to a six-game win streak following 18-1 and 18-5 victories over Appalachian State. The Mountaineers won't see a conference opponent until March 31 when they travel to K-State.

Kansas (7-6) and Texas (11-7) close out non-conference play at The Citadel and New Orleans, respectively.