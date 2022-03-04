Fresno equestrian tops Baylor

FRESNO, Calif. -- The No. 8 Fresno State equestrian team won three events and tied another to roll past No. 5 Baylor, 12-6, on Friday afternoon.
Baylor (5-6, 2-4) managed a 2-2 tie in fences, but Fresno (6-7, 2-4) took a 4-1 win in horsemanship, a 3-1 win in reining and a 3-2 win in flat riding.
Baylor's Dominika Silvestri was named most outstanding performer in fences. Baylor will face Cal-Davis at 1 p.m. Saturday.
