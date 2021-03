BURLESON — The No. 7 Baylor equestrian team dropped its second competition of the weekend as No. 5 Fresno State took a 9-6 win on Sunday.

No. 6 Oklahoma State knocked off the Bears, 14-6, on Saturday in Stillwater.

Baylor (1-3, 1-2) fell behind quickly as Fresno State (4-1, 2-0) took a 3-0 decision in fences before tying 2-2 in the remaining three events, including reining, flat riding and horsemanship.