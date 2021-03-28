Frogs humble Bears again, 10-1, to complete sweep

FORT WORTH — Baseball is a humbling game, and TCU made sure that Baylor was humbled by it this weekend.

Johnny Ray and the 12th-ranked Frogs again handcuffed Baylor’s hitters in a 10-1 TCU win on Sunday at Lupton stadium, completing a series sweep. TCU blew out the Bears for the second straight day in handing Baylor its fourth straight loss overall.

For the weekend, TCU (16-7, 3-0) thoroughly dominated, outscoring the Bears, 24-4, while stifling the BU batters to a .149 average. Baylor (13-10, 1-5) came into the weekend hitting .325.

“We’ve faced two of the best staffs in the league,” said Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez, referring to TCU and Texas. “I’m not happy where we are, but we’ll definitely get better. When you give up a five-spot in the first inning, it makes it difficult to build anything offensively. But we’ve got to get better at-bats. We’ve got five freshmen in the lineup who are trying to figure it out as they go.”

The Frogs again wasted no time in seizing control of this one. TCU opened with a five-run first inning for the second straight game. Gene Wood hammered a three-run home run to highlight the outburst for TCU, his second homer in as many days.