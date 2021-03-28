Frogs humble Bears again, 10-1, to complete sweep

FORT WORTH — Baseball is a humbling game, and TCU made sure that Baylor was humbled by it this weekend.
Johnny Ray and the 12th-ranked Frogs again handcuffed Baylor’s hitters in a 10-1 TCU win on Sunday at Lupton stadium, completing a series sweep. TCU blew out the Bears for the second straight day in handing Baylor its fourth straight loss overall.
For the weekend, TCU (16-7, 3-0) thoroughly dominated, outscoring the Bears, 24-4, while stifling the BU batters to a .149 average. Baylor (13-10, 1-5) came into the weekend hitting .325.
“We’ve faced two of the best staffs in the league,” said Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez, referring to TCU and Texas. “I’m not happy where we are, but we’ll definitely get better. When you give up a five-spot in the first inning, it makes it difficult to build anything offensively. But we’ve got to get better at-bats. We’ve got five freshmen in the lineup who are trying to figure it out as they go.”
The Frogs again wasted no time in seizing control of this one. TCU opened with a five-run first inning for the second straight game. Gene Wood hammered a three-run home run to highlight the outburst for TCU, his second homer in as many days.
In previous weekends Hayden Kettler had given Baylor some huge outings as their Sunday starter. He helped finish off home sweeps of Memphis and Xavier, and supplied Baylor with its only win over Texas. But this time around, TCU had Kettler’s number, chasing him from the game with no outs in the third after the senior gave up a pair of singles and a hit-by-pitch to open that inning. Kettler (2-1) was tagged for eight runs and eight hits in two official innings of work.
The Frogs scored five more runs off Kettler and reliever Jimmy Winston in the third inning, opening up a 10-0 lead. It was a carbon copy of the day before, when TCU also took a 10-0 lead through three innings.
TCU third baseman Brayden Taylor went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs to pace the Frogs’ 13-hit effort. Elijah Nunez, Hunter Wolfe and Porter Brown banged out two hits apiece.
Ray (2-1) limited Baylor to just three hits and one run in his 5.1-inning starting stint. The Bears finally broke up the shutout when Antonio Valdez smacked his first career home run in the fifth, but that would serve as the Bears’ only real offensive highlight of the day.
Baylor will take a break from Big 12 play this week. It opens up a nine-game homestand with a Tuesday game against Texas State, then will face North Carolina A&T in a four-game series starting Thursday and ending Saturday, with a doubleheader slated for Friday.