Frogs jump on Baylor in 11-2, series-clinching trouncing

FORT WORTH — It’s a long Big 12 baseball season, but Baylor is digging a hole it doesn’t want to face.

No. 12 TCU chased Baylor’s Blake Helton from the game after just one inning on its way to an 11-2 thumping of the Bears on Saturday at Lupton Stadium. The Frogs (15-7, 2-0) take the series with the win after beating Baylor in a much more tightly contested opener on Friday night, 3-1.

For Baylor (13-9, 1-4), it’s the second straight series loss to open Big 12 play, after dropping two of three to 10th-ranked Texas last weekend in Waco.

“It’s easy to be disappointed, in terms of how we performed on the mound and how we performed in the (batter’s) box,” said Baylor baseball coach Steve Rodriguez. “But, as a coach, you just have to use those coaching moments, and show them exactly the expectations, what things look like, how we’re supposed to be able to eliminate those things from happening in the future.

For the second straight night, a Frogs left-hander made life rough on the Baylor batters. This time it was Austin Krob (3-0), who held the Bears to just one hit and no runs in seven innings while striking out nine and walking just two. Krob hummed it into the strike zone all night long, throwing 65 of his 92 pitches for strikes. He decreased his season ERA from 3.16 to 2.04 with the start.