Frogs jump on Baylor in 11-2, series-clinching trouncing

FORT WORTH — It’s a long Big 12 baseball season, but Baylor is digging a hole it doesn’t want to face.
No. 12 TCU chased Baylor’s Blake Helton from the game after just one inning on its way to an 11-2 thumping of the Bears on Saturday at Lupton Stadium. The Frogs (15-7, 2-0) take the series with the win after beating Baylor in a much more tightly contested opener on Friday night, 3-1.
For Baylor (13-9, 1-4), it’s the second straight series loss to open Big 12 play, after dropping two of three to 10th-ranked Texas last weekend in Waco.
“It’s easy to be disappointed, in terms of how we performed on the mound and how we performed in the (batter’s) box,” said Baylor baseball coach Steve Rodriguez. “But, as a coach, you just have to use those coaching moments, and show them exactly the expectations, what things look like, how we’re supposed to be able to eliminate those things from happening in the future.
For the second straight night, a Frogs left-hander made life rough on the Baylor batters. This time it was Austin Krob (3-0), who held the Bears to just one hit and no runs in seven innings while striking out nine and walking just two. Krob hummed it into the strike zone all night long, throwing 65 of his 92 pitches for strikes. He decreased his season ERA from 3.16 to 2.04 with the start.
Krob also had some help from his defense, including a scrambling, sliding catch by centerfielder Elijah Nunez on the warning track to rob Tre Richardson of an extra-base hit in the first.
Meanwhile, Helton (1-2) couldn’t match that kind of effectiveness. TCU tagged the Baylor right-hander for six hits and five runs in the first inning, pushing the Bears into a quick 5-0 hole. The biggest blow came when Hunter Wolfe caught a fat one and hooked it into the TCU bullpen for a three-run home run. It was Wolfe’s second homer in as many days in the series.
Three hits and another run later, Helton finally ended the inning with a strikeout. But his day ended after just one inning of duty, forcing the BU bullpen to get plenty of work.
TCU kept up the onslaught, too, scoring a pair of runs in the second and three more in the third to open up a convincing 10-0 lead. In that three-run third, Zach Humphreys smoked an RBI double off BU’s Chandler Freeman, and Gene Wood followed with a two-run blast to right.
On the day, the Frogs bashed 15 hits to Baylor’s mere four. And as bad as it was for Baylor, it could have been worse, as TCU left 14 runners on base.
Humphreys continues to be a thorn in the BU pitchers’ side, as he went 4-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs.
Baylor’s hitters couldn’t turn the game into some kind of scorefest. Of BU’s nine players on the original lineup card, only Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo (1-for-3) mustered a hit. Antonio Valdez entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh and stayed in the game, ending up with two hits, while Ricky Martinez also had a pinch-hit single.
The Bears at least staved off a shutout with a two-run ninth inning. The Bears picked up a hit-by-pitch, a walk and a pair of singles, with Martinez’s base knock scoring two runs.
So, for the second straight Sunday, Baylor will turn to “super senior” Hayden Kettler — that’s what they call the fifth-year guys — to try to avert a series sweep from its opponent. The Frogs will send right-hander Johnny Ray (1-1, 3.31) to the hill for the 1 p.m. finale.
“It wasn’t a great day, but usually in those bad days if you can take a lot of coaching moments to help coach and hopefully eliminate them in the future, that’s what it’s all about,” Rodriguez said. “It’s easy to go and play when everything is going well, but when things are going bad, you’ve still got learn from it so that you don’t continue to do the same mistakes over and over again.”