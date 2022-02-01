From Baylor to Super Bowl: Clay Johnston enjoying ride with Bengals

Despite the knee injury, the Rams took a chance on Johnston by picking him in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. They waived him before the start of the 2020 season, so there’s a bit of irony that he’ll be playing against them in the Super Bowl.

“It’s wild how this has come full circle,” Johnston said. “I know half of the guys on the team. Who would have thought I’d be on the Bengals playing against the Rams in the Super Bowl? It’s just surreal.”

Johnston was picked up by the Carolina Panthers, where he joined his father, Kent Johnston, who was the team's director of player wellness. Though Johnston played in just two games in 2020, he learned a lot about what it took to compete in the NFL.

“I think really through the first couple of years in the NFL, coming from LA to the Panthers, I learned a whole lot about the league,” Johnston said. “What they want from players, certain things they want defensively, and understanding that special teams is a game of its own.”