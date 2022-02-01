From Baylor to Super Bowl: Clay Johnston enjoying ride with Bengals

In early November, Clay Johnston reluctantly began packing up his truck with intentions of heading back to Texas.
Johnston had just been waived by the Carolina Panthers after playing as a backup linebacker under former Baylor coach Matt Rhule.
Johnston’s NFL future was certainly in limbo. But then he got a call from the Cincinnati Bengals, who informed him they were claiming him off waivers.
Three months later, Johnston will play in the Super Bowl as the Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
“I can’t deny it, I’m doing pretty great,” Johnston said. “I’m on cloud nine right now. It’s crazy how the Lord operates because I’m just as shocked as most people. To go from a blown out knee to playing in the Super Bowl is just unbelievable.”
Johnston was one of Rhule’s best players during his three-year tenure as Baylor’s head coach. Not only was he an all-Big 12 linebacker, he was a popular figure in the locker room with his upbeat attitude and gift for inspiring his teammates.
Johnston was playing at an All-America level when he went down with a midseason ACL injury for Baylor’s 2019 squad that went on to reach the Big 12 championship game before making its first Sugar Bowl appearance in 63 years.
Despite the knee injury, the Rams took a chance on Johnston by picking him in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. They waived him before the start of the 2020 season, so there’s a bit of irony that he’ll be playing against them in the Super Bowl.
“It’s wild how this has come full circle,” Johnston said. “I know half of the guys on the team. Who would have thought I’d be on the Bengals playing against the Rams in the Super Bowl? It’s just surreal.”
Johnston was picked up by the Carolina Panthers, where he joined his father, Kent Johnston, who was the team's director of player wellness. Though Johnston played in just two games in 2020, he learned a lot about what it took to compete in the NFL.
“I think really through the first couple of years in the NFL, coming from LA to the Panthers, I learned a whole lot about the league,” Johnston said. “What they want from players, certain things they want defensively, and understanding that special teams is a game of its own.”
Activated to the Panthers’ roster this season, Johnston played in six games as a reserve linebacker and made 10 tackles before he was waived. After the Bengals claimed Johnston on Nov. 10, he has mostly played on special teams while serving as a reserve linebacker.
Johnston understands the tenuous nature of the NFL, and is thankful that he's getting another chance to play. After playing for a losing team at Carolina, Johnston has enjoyed playing in a winning atmosphere with the Bengals.
"I just have to say it’s so different here the culture with the Bengals," Johnston said. "Carolina was more of a stressful environment. I know it’s the NFL, and it's a highly volatile business because every day you're fighting for your job. I don’t think it created a great thing for players at Carolina. I don’t feel that as much at Cincinnati. So I’m very thankful."
Johnston knows strong special teams play can make the difference in games, and doesn't underestimate his role.
“Everyone has roles, and I want to contribute where I can, and obviously it’s mostly special teams,” Johnston said. “You can win or lose with them. Every play, it’s 40 yards of sprinting. Field position can give your team a distinct advantage.”
When Johnston did get extended playing time in the Bengals’ regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns, he amassed 12 tackles.
Johnston also came up with a big play in the Bengals’ 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional playoffs when he stopped running back Derrick Henry on a two-point conversion attempt in the second quarter.
In the AFC championship game, the Kansas City Chiefs jumped out to a 21-10 halftime lead behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium. But Johnston sensed no panic in the Bengals’ locker room.
“It sounds corny like a Cinderella story, but even at the half guys were as confident as they can be,” Johnston said. “The whole game, even when we were down, everybody thought we were going to win it. The defense started stepping up and the special teams did a great job, not allowing any returns. We felt we could play complementary football and (Bengals quarterback) Joe Burrow was doing his thing.”
The Bengals rallied in the second half to seal a 27-24 win, leading to an emotional locker room celebration in the Chiefs’ stadium.
“There were grown men shedding tears,” Johnston said. “Guys were making eye contact and walking up to each other saying ‘We’re going to play in the Super Bowl.’”
The Bengals will play in their first Super Bowl since Jan. 22, 1989, when they dropped a 20-16 decision to the San Francisco 49ers. Cincinnati has lost in both of their Super Bowl appearances, including a 26-21 loss to the 49ers in the 1981 season’s championship game.
Johnston was a baby when his dad, Kent, was a strength and conditioning coach for the Green Bay Packers during their 1996 Super Bowl winning season. Now Clay is getting to play in football's premier game.