Even if every Division I coach had doubts about Josh Cameron, he never doubted himself.

Cameron didn’t get any DI scholarship offers after his senior season at Cedar Park in 2020 despite putting up big numbers and helping the Timberwolves get to the state title game, but that only motivated him more to prove he had DI skills.

He walked on at Baylor in 2021 and proved he had those skills, earning a scholarship and playing a key role last season.

“I just try to still be me,” Cameron said. “I try not to change who I am from being a walk-on to a scholarship player, I’ve had the same attitude. I try to keep that same underdog mentality. As a player, I’m constantly working on my craft. I’m just trying to find every little thing I can do to help the team win.”

Cameron played in all 13 games for the Bears last season, but really caught fire late in the year, making 21 catches for 327 yards in the final four games of the year and the bowl game against Air Force.

He finished the year fourth on the team in catches (28) and second in yards (386).

This year, he has a chance to take another step.

Hal Presley and Monaray Baldwin return after combining for 947 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Transfer Ketron Jackson joins the group after catching 21 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons at Arkansas.

“We’ve got playmakers all over, and we know what we can do,” Cameron said. “We realized that we kind of have to take a step up into that more veteran role. We want to make our wide receivers known to the whole nation.”

Cameron was one of five players who represented Baylor at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington earlier this month. That isn’t always a sign that a player will get a ton of playing time or put up big numbers, but it’s a clear sign of respect.

It’s not the first time he’s had to perform at AT&T stadium.

Cameron caught 90 passes for more than 1,200 yards as a senior at Cedar Park. That season, the Timberwolves were dominant, winning 14 straight games before losing to Denton Ryan in the title game at Jerry World.

Carl Abseck, now the head coach at Barbers Hill, coached Cameron for four years at Cedar Park. He can remember the long conversations with Cameron and his parents after his senior year.

“He wanted to play at the highest level. Sometimes, you don’t check all the boxes for (a team),” Abseck said. “I told him that if that’s what you want to do, you’re going to have to take a chance and go prove yourself. I didn’t have any doubt that if he was given an opportunity, he could do it.”

Cameron missed most of his freshman year of high school with a torn ACL, but never got too discouraged and continued to get more and more time practicing with the varsity squad as a sophomore.

In his first varsity game, he led Cedar Park with 83 yards and a touchdown in a second-round playoff game.

It was that season when Abseck that Cameron’s undying enthusiasm and diligence were going to take him far.

“His leadership, work ethic and intelligence make him who he is,” Abseck said.

Going from walk-on to scholarship player isn’t the most uncommon trend, but it’s an admirable one nonetheless.

For Cameron to have confidence in his football abilities, and to do it at a school like Baylor, with one of the highest tuition rates in the state, takes guts.

“I think he’s a kid that’s very grateful for the opportunity and proud of what he’s accomplished,” Abseck said. “But he’s also not satisfied. That’s just what makes Josh, Josh. When you match work ethic and talent with opportunity, good things happen.”

Cameron’s journey and his adversity in reaching this point have made him a popular player with his Baylor teammates.

“He’s a unique player,” quarterback Blake Shapen said. “He’ll do anything you ask him to do, he’s very smart. We’ve built a really good friendship off the field. I can’t wait to see the things he does this year. He’s a great leader in that wide receiver room, so it’s great to have him on our team.”

Cameron flashes a smile so bright that it lights up all of AT&T Stadium when reflecting on his football journey.

“Seeing the growth throughout the years gives me goosebumps,” he said. “I’m truly blessed.”