STORRS, Conn. — On the highway leading to Storrs, Connecticut, motorists can find signs warning of “Gusty Winds in the Area.”

The Baylor Bears forced a future edit to those signs, because after Saturday Central Connecticut is also now the home to Gutsy Wins.

Forced into a gut check with a ragged start, the Bears responded with an all-time display of intestinal fortitude. Baylor trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half and by 11 points at halftime, but the seventh-seeded Bears delivered an inspired second-half comeback in pulling out a 78-74 win over 10th-seeded Alabama in the first round of the NCAA women’s tournament before a crowd of 8,043 at UConn’s Gampel Pavilion.

How wild was this rally? It tied for the third-largest comeback in the history of the NCAA women’s tourney.

“It feels good,” said BU junior guard Sarah Andrews. “We shot the ball very well after the first quarter, but most of all, I think you saw some big plays. Ja’Mee (Asberry) and Caitlin (Bickle) and Bella (Fontleroy) all had some big plays at the end of the game that we could have easily gave up and gave them the rebound. … But I think our seniors stepped up, and Bella definitely as a freshman got a big rebound for us.”

Baylor (20-12) advances to face second-seeded Connecticut (30-5) in the round of 32 on Monday at a time to be announced. But before the Bears begin their game-planning for the mighty Huskies, they’ll take a beat and enjoy the heck out of this one.

Against an Alabama team renowned for its 3-point shooting, Baylor actually matched the Tide (20-11) in 3-point makes with 14. For the Bears, that broke the program record for most 3s in an NCAA tournament game.

And the Bears needed every last one of them.

After charging back with gusto in the second half to claim the lead, Baylor still trailed with less than a minute to go. Alabama center Jada Rice scored on a roll to the basket and drew a foul with 53.5 seconds to go, then knocked in the free throw to give the Tide a 74-71 lead.

Sometimes, such late buckets can be tough to recover from, especially after a team has had to climb as far as Baylor did to get back into the game. But the Bears didn’t falter.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is, when we gave up the three-point play late, when you’re at a minute, it’s easy to go, ‘Man, that was the one. That was the one,’” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “And we weren’t going to try to tie it up with a 3, we were playing downhill when they hand-checked us. So, we finished the game like we needed to.”

The Bears managed to get two points closer without time even coming off the clock, as Alabama was whistled for two fouls while Baylor was trying to making an inbound pass. The second of those sent freshman Bella Fontleroy to the line, and she hit both shots to slice the gap back to 74-73.

“I honestly thought we all came together and bought in and locked in,” said Fontleroy, who finished with 10 points and four rebounds. “I know we all have a routine of stepping away or kind of taking a moment to reset before we come to the line, just to re-focus. I think that really helped for us to knock those down.”

On Alabama’s next trip down, Aaliyah Nye missed a jumper and Caitlin Bickle rebounded for the Bears. Nye was whistled for a foul trying to strip the ball away from Bickle, and the BU senior sank two big ones to push the Bears into the lead at 74-73 with 38.4 seconds remaining. In the fourth quarter, Baylor made 9 of 10 from the foul line, a stark contrast to their last game against Iowa State in the Big 12 tournament.

“I take pride at the free throw line. I don’t often miss, and when I do, I’m kind of like, that’s not normal,” Bickle said. “I’m never not confident at the free throw line. They all look to me like, ‘You’ve got this.’ And I’m like, ‘I know I’ve got this, we’re good.’”

Suddenly, Alabama was pushed into desperation mode after being in a comfort zone much of the night. On the ensuing trip downcourt, point guard Hannah Barber was whistled for a traveling violation. The Bears called timeout, then got the ball in to Ja’Mee Asberry. The senior made the first shot to give Baylor a two-point lead and then missed the second. But Fontleroy swooped in for a gigantic offensive rebound, then flipped the ball back to Asberry, who got another chance at two more free throws with 15 seconds to go. This time, Asberry made both shots to give BU a four-point lead at 78-74, and Alabama was cooked.

As rebounds go, they don’t get much bigger than Fontleroy’s hustling offensive board.

“(It felt) amazing. They had such a big post presence inside,” Fontleroy said. “I don’t know if you noticed, but when they were shooting free throws I had my hands up or whatever. I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to get low and we’re going to (cross paths) and if it comes off the rim, one of us is going to go get it.’ And it just happened to be me.”

Asberry scored a season-high 26 points and set a new career high with seven 3-pointers. The senior’s previous scoring best this year was a 21-point effort against Kansas State on Feb. 15.

Andrews hit some huge shots, including four 3-pointers, and tallied 14 points and five assists. The little 5-foot-6 guard also showed astute timing and aggressiveness on defense in channeling her inner Brittney Griner, blocking a career-high four shots. She has six blocks in her past two games after tallying 13 blocks in the 28 games before that.

“Today on defense, I was just locked in. I felt like I could jump out of the gym all of the sudden,” Andrews said.

Bickle added 14 points, seven boards and four assists.

Those performances helped offset a monster game from Alabama senior guard Brittany Davis, who scored with ease much of the game and finished with a game-best 33 points. Davis hit 10 of 16 from the floor, 7 of 11 from beyond the arc, and 6 of 6 shots from the foul line.

“If that’s Brittany Davis’ last game, holy cow, she was fantastic,” Collen said.

Ice-cold start

There are still pockets of melting snow on the ground in central Connecticut, and for Baylor there was ice on the basket to open the game. The Bears couldn’t have started much worse offensively, as they missed their first nine shots, both from inside and outside.

Meanwhile, Alabama’s Davis worked the Bears over. The senior guard scored effortlessly against whichever BU defender stood in her way. She came in leading the Tide in scoring at 17.3 points per game, but she had surpassed that average by early in the second quarter and poured in 22 in the first half.

Davis’ easy grace, coupled with BU’s woeful early shooting, allowed Alabama to shoot out to a 12-0 lead in the first three-and-a-half minutes of the game. Baylor finally snapped its drought when Darianna Littlepage-Buggs dropped in a layup at the 5:12 mark of the first quarter off a feed from Andrews. But the Bears definitely found themselves climbing uphill.

Alabama also found success feeding the ball inside to Rice, their 6-4 center. Her ease in scoring near the basket opened up avenues for the Tide to do what they do best — bomb away from distance. Alabama, like Baylor, finished with 14 3-pointers on the night.

By the time the first quarter expired, Alabama held a convincing 22-4 lead and Baylor looked dead in its tracks. But the Bears began to find the range in the second quarter, and that fueled a comeback.

“We were like, ‘We need to turn it on right now,’” Fontleroy said. “We can’t just pick and choose when we turn it on. They also came out of the gate just throwing punches and landing them. That was hard too, especially whenever we have possessions where we’re getting three or four offensive rebounds and we’re putting shots up and they’re not falling. But from then on, from the first quarter on, we were like, ‘OK, it’s our time. Let’s go. We’ve got all the misses out of our system, let’s just play hard and leave it all out there.’”

Baylor patiently worked the ball around and gave itself some open looks from beyond the arc. And the shots finally started to drop — in a big way. The Bears swished in 7 of 8 from 3-point range in the second quarter to get back in the game.

Asberry knocked down 4 of 4 from 3 in the quarter, and the last of those trimmed the Alabama lead to 39-30. The Tide responded by getting an easy layup from Sarah Ashlee Barker on an inbounds play, pushing the gap back to 41-30 by the halftime stoppage.

But the Bears kept accelerating in the second half, and that downhill momentum gave them another game to play.

“There wasn’t a lot of X’s and O’s in the halftime locker room,” Collen said. “It was, ‘We’re getting punked and we have to step up. We’ve got to compete.’”

No. 2 UConn 95, No. 15 Vermont 52

As expected, the Huskies powered past the Catamounts in their opening NCAA game.

Aaliyah Edwards had her way with the Vermont defenders. The 6-3 junior forward, coming off a performance that yielded the Most Outstanding Player honor of the Big East Tournament, scored a game-leading 28 points on 13 of 15 from the floor. She also snatched seven rebounds, dished out five assists, pocketed four steals and rejected two shots.

UConn (30-5) had this one well in hand by the end of the first quarter, building a 27-12 lead that the Huskies only widened from there. The Huskies scored easily within the flow of their offense, shooting 61.9% from the floor.

Forward Dorka Juhasz contributed 15 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals to the UConn romp. Caroline Ducharme added 12 points and five boards off the bench.

Vermont, which was making its first NCAA tourney appearance since 2010, closes its season at 25-7. The Catamounts were paced by Catherine Gilwee’s 14 points and five assists.

UConn will face Baylor in the second round Monday.