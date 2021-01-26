Full Moon fever: Ursin leads the way as Lady Bears stomp TCU, 82-49

In early February of 2019, Moon Ursin popped off and scored 20 points off the bench to help Baylor win at Texas on the Lady Bears’ road to Big 12 and national championships.
It was a glimpse of what Ursin could do as a sophomore.
These days, that’s just about the norm for Moon, who has been the Lady Bears’ offensive catalyst lately.
Ursin scored 21 points to lead ninth-ranked Baylor past TCU, 82-49, on Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center.
It was Ursin’s fifth straight game of 12 or more points. That stretch includes a couple of double-doubles as she has averaged 17.6 points eight rebounds since the calendar turned to 2021.
“My teammates are getting me open,” Ursin said. “They set really good screens, Queen (Egbo) and (NaLyssa Smith). DiDi (Richards), she’s finding me. She puts the ball right on the spot. Really all I’ve got to do is walk into my shot and I just got to jump up and nail it.”
But Ursin wasn’t alone in standing out against the Horned Frogs. Smith had an impressive double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds.
After the game, Baylor coach Kim Mulkey emphasized needing more perimeter scoring to give Smith, Egbo and the other posts more space to operate. But she was pleased to see Smith making an impact whether she got open looks or not.
“The last game you quietly think NaLyssa Smith is supposed to get double-doubles every night,” Mulkey said. “There are double-doubles that are more meaningful than others. I thought she was very unselfish with the basketball. She passed up opportunities to score one-on-one down there, but she battled on the boards and did some good things.”
Lady Bears freshman guard Sarah Andrews got hot in the fourth quarter and scored all of her 18 points in that period.
“Sarah’s a freshman and she’s just got some habits that she’s got to eliminate,” Mulkey said. “She shot some balls that didn’t go in. I could just tell her facial expressions, her body language. I just told her on the floor ‘body language’ and she goes out there and makes, what the next (five of six).”
Baylor (11-2, 6-1 Big 12) won on their home court for the second time in four days and regained sole possession of first place in the conference standings in the process. The Lady Bears also earned a regular-season sweep of TCU (7-7, 2-7) after beating the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth on Jan. 2.
The Lady Bears threw a knockout punch by scoring the first eight points of the third quarter. Smith and Egbo each hit jumpers and Jordyn Oliver finished a fast break on an assist from Ursin, who also had five of those.
When Egbo hit another jump shot to cap the second-half-starting run, Baylor led by 21 and TCU’s chance to make it a competitive game was history.
The Horned Frogs had begun to chip away at Baylor’s lead early in the second quarter. Guard Tavy Diggs hit a jumper to slice the Lady Bears’ advantage to 23-17 with 9:04 left before halftime.
But Baylor responded with lock-down defense. The Lady Bears allowed just two points for the next 7:15.
That gave Baylor time to shake off some cold shooting. Eventually, the Lady Bears got going as Smith and Richards finished off a couple of fast breaks within 30 seconds of each other to cap a 13-2 run.
The Lady Bears initially gained control with a 16-3 surge in the first quarter. Ursin, who had 13 points in the first half, continually drove into the lane and hit jump shots and helped Baylor push ahead, 20-7.
TCU called timeout with 2:05 left in the first quarter to try to slow down the Lady Bears. It worked for a bit as the Horned Frogs punched back with a 6-3 spurt to finish the quarter.
It was a cold shooting first half from 3-point range for both teams. The Horned Frogs and Lady Bears were a combined 1 of 14 beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes.
Baylor ended up hitting 4 of 14 from 3-point range as Andrews nailed all four of the Lady Bears’ treys. However, TCU ended up a paltry 3 of 21 from beyond the arc.
BEAR FACTS: Baylor graduate transfer guard DiJonai Carrington didn’t participate in warmups as she waits to be cleared to play after an apparent positive COVID-19 test. Carrington wasn’t present for the Lady Bears’ first two games following the coronavirus interruption earlier this month, then rejoined the team on the bench Saturday versus Oklahoma. Mulkey said after the game that Carrington will be available on Sunday versus Iowa State.