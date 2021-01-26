Full Moon fever: Ursin leads the way as Lady Bears stomp TCU, 82-49

The Horned Frogs had begun to chip away at Baylor’s lead early in the second quarter. Guard Tavy Diggs hit a jumper to slice the Lady Bears’ advantage to 23-17 with 9:04 left before halftime.

But Baylor responded with lock-down defense. The Lady Bears allowed just two points for the next 7:15.

That gave Baylor time to shake off some cold shooting. Eventually, the Lady Bears got going as Smith and Richards finished off a couple of fast breaks within 30 seconds of each other to cap a 13-2 run.

The Lady Bears initially gained control with a 16-3 surge in the first quarter. Ursin, who had 13 points in the first half, continually drove into the lane and hit jump shots and helped Baylor push ahead, 20-7.

TCU called timeout with 2:05 left in the first quarter to try to slow down the Lady Bears. It worked for a bit as the Horned Frogs punched back with a 6-3 spurt to finish the quarter.

It was a cold shooting first half from 3-point range for both teams. The Horned Frogs and Lady Bears were a combined 1 of 14 beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes.

Baylor ended up hitting 4 of 14 from 3-point range as Andrews nailed all four of the Lady Bears’ treys. However, TCU ended up a paltry 3 of 21 from beyond the arc.

BEAR FACTS: Baylor graduate transfer guard DiJonai Carrington didn’t participate in warmups as she waits to be cleared to play after an apparent positive COVID-19 test. Carrington wasn’t present for the Lady Bears’ first two games following the coronavirus interruption earlier this month, then rejoined the team on the bench Saturday versus Oklahoma. Mulkey said after the game that Carrington will be available on Sunday versus Iowa State.

