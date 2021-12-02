Galvin emerges as Big 12 O-lineman of year

When Connor Galvin arrived at Baylor in the summer of 2018, he was a 6-7, 250-pound offensive lineman who looked skinny playing a position where 300-pounders rule.
Without the benefit of a redshirt season, he was thrown into the middle of a tornado. Galvin quickly put on some weight and played in all 13 games, starting six for a Baylor squad that won the Texas Bowl.
“I ate four or five times a day,” Galvin said. “And with the (strength and conditioning) program that we had then, I put on 30 pounds in three months. The first fall I was at 280. You definitely have to learn fast. It was a crazy adjustment period. There were times I could move people, and times when I would stay on the line and not do anything.”
Now in his fourth year as Baylor’s starting left tackle, Galvin has developed into a skilled, experienced 300-pound force up front who can move defensive linemen to clear a path for running backs Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner, and pass block for quarterbacks Gerry Bohanon and Blake Shapen.
Baylor’s offensive line is the most improved area of the team, and Galvin has played a major role. He was named Big 12 offensive lineman of the year by the league’s coaches on Thursday.
“Big men are leading this team, and you are the face of that, being the standard,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “And that’s the hardest thing about all of it is that everything you do, you are the standard. And I think his ability to embrace that with however many coaches now that he’s had, however many different ways we’re do-ing the same block, however many different ways we’re calling the same play. We owe him a lot.”
Galvin and guard Xavier Newman-Johnson’s 35 starts are the second most on the team behind sixth-year cornerback Raleigh Texada’s 37 starts.
They’ve helped the Bears transform from one of the worst offenses in the Big 12 in 2020 to one of the best. Baylor leads the league with 227.4 yards rushing per game with Smith ranking second individually with 1,366 yards and Ebner 10th with 746 yards.
“As an offense, that’s really our mindset is to run the ball,” Galvin said. “Run it, run it, run it. Even if you stop it, we’re still going to run it until it works.”
Both Bohanan and Shapen have gotten plenty of protection as Baylor’s 12 sacks allowed are the fewest in the Big 12. That’s a game-changing improvement after allowing 31 sacks in nine games last year.
“We take pride in that, we take pride in Blake now and Gerry when he was playing,” Smith said. “It doesn’t really matter who’s back there for us, he’s not getting touched.”
The Baylor offensive line is one of the most experienced areas of the team with the addition of graduate transfer guard Grant Miller from Vanderbilt and center Jacob Gall from Buffalo.
The Bears knew they needed massive improvement up front after last year’s 2-7 season. Their emergence as a top-flight line has helped the No. 9 Bears rise to 10-2 heading into a rematch against No. 5 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“It’s just taken a lot of work, a lot of dedication, a lot of time spent together watching film, working out, doing stuff on the field, just being with each other,” Galvin said. “They (Miller and Gall) have made a huge impact. They were starters at their previous schools, and came in with a lot of experience, so it wasn’t just a whole new learning curve.”
Galvin has enjoyed playing in first-year offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ wide-zone offense because it gives the linemen more freedom to operate.
“It lets us play fast, violent,” Galvin said. “We don’t have to think too much. Everybody’s on the same page, everybody knows what they’re doing. It just lets us play free.”
Eric Mateos is unlike any offensive line coach that Galvin has played for since he isn’t constantly screaming in the players’ faces. It’s a welcome change.
“He’s not a big screamer,” Galvin said. “Offensive line coaches are usually screaming and all that stuff. It helps us stay calm that we’re not getting screamed at and all that. He puts us in the best spot each play in our system.”
Coming from one of the top high school football programs in the state at Katy, Galvin knew the work ethic needed to play at a high level. Longtime Katy coach Gary Joseph is a Texas high school football legend.
“The coaches instilled a really good work ethic in you from offseason to summer and to the season,” Galvin said. “Everybody knows the expectations. You run the same plays your whole time there, so you get really good on those plays. In the offseason, there’s this stuff we did at the high school level that prepares you for this level.”
Still it wasn’t an easy transition from high school to moving into Baylor’s starting lineup at left tackle as a true freshman. Since the NCAA had recently instituted the rule where players could compete in four games without losing their redshirt, Galvin began the 2018 season not knowing whether he would play the full season.
“Me and Coach (Matt) Rhule talked and he said I’m thinking about playing you during camp,” Galvin said. “I was like OK, that’s fine. We had the four-game rule, and he said let’s just see how it goes. I was the blocking tight end in certain formations and field goals and stuff. After about five games, I started.”
Galvin relied on veteran offensive linemen like Blake Blackmar, Pat Lawrence and Sam Tecklenburg to help him make the jump. He still stays in touch with them now that he’s one of the offensive line leaders.
“I feel like me and Xay (Newman-Johnson) have been put in that role on the offensive line since we both played the most games here,” Galvin said. “Gall and Grant now are playing, so they help out too. The guys in my spot when I was a freshman did the same for me, just trying to help out all the time on and off the field.”
After missing the first four games of the 2019 season with a knee injury, Galvin started nine of the last 10 games for a Baylor team that went 11-3 and reached the Big 12 championship game and made the program’s first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1957.
Galvin believes the veterans’ championship game experience in a 30-23 loss to Oklahoma will benefit the Bears in Saturday’s return to the title game.
“We still kind of talk about the game with all those guys right now,” Galvin said. “We still tell stories about how loud it was, just the environment.”
Following that breakthrough season, 2020 was a struggle that began in the spring when Baylor’s campus shut down to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Baylor coaches and players communicated virtually through Zoom, and the players had to find ways to stay in shape at their homes.
“It was weird,” Galvin said. “Usually in that time we’re in school and preparing for the season, but you’re at home way longer than since you were in high school. Everything was closed. Gyms weren’t open, so you had to prepare at home. I had some free weights. Some dudes didn’t have weights at all. You just did what you had to do. You can’t really prepare for football like that.”
With spring practices back on campus in 2021, the Bears quickly became a more cohesive team. The Bears know they can rely on the offensive line’s leadership up front to set the tone.
“It’s a pretty senior offensive line and a lot of game experience there,” said Baylor receiver Drew Estrada. “Those guys, not only individually but working together, have been able to make our offense run because it starts with those guys up front, and they’re doing a great job. If one guy doesn’t do his assignment then the play doesn’t work, and I think they’ve bought in on that.”
Galvin has NFL aspirations but hasn’t thought much about the future since he’s focused on winning the Big 12 championship and avenging a 24-14 loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Oct. 2.
Running the ball better will be a priority for the Bears after Oklahoma State held them to a season-low 107 yards rushing in the first game. It’s something Baylor’s offensive linemen take personally.
“We didn’t really run the ball well the last game against them,” Galvin said. “Once we start running the ball, it helps out our whole offense. It’s really hard to win games just by passing. If you can win up front, you pretty much win the game, so that’s our goal.”