Galvin, Ika named AP preseason All-Americans

Baylor Football

Coming off an all-Big 12 season, Baylor noseguard Siaki Ika has been named Associated Press second-team preseason All-American.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor offensive lineman Connor Galvin and noseguard Siaki Ika have been named Associated Press preseason second-team All-Americans.

Galvin is coming off a junior season in which he was named Big 12 offensive lineman of the year and AP third-team All-America. During the preseason, Galvin has collected All-America honors by five other publications, preseason All-Big 12 recognition, and spots on the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award watch lists.

Ika was a first-team all-Big 12 defensive lineman as a sophomore last season as he collected 4.5 sacks. He's been on numerous preseason All-America lists along with all-Big 12 honors and spots on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Outland Trophy, Bednarik Award and Polynesian Player of the Year watch lists.

