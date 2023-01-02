 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
George earns second Big 12 newcomer of week

Baylor Nicholls State (copy)

Baylor freshman guard Keyonte George was named Big 12 newcomer of the week for the second time this season.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor freshman guard Keyonte George was named Big 12 newcomer of the week for the second time this season after averaging 18.5 points in the last two games.

George collected 21 points along with six rebounds, four assists and a career-high seven made free throws in the Bears' 85-56 win over Nicholls last Wednesday. He followed with 16 points and three rebounds  in Saturday's Big 12-opening 77-62 loss at Iowa State.

George ranks eighth in the conference in scoring (15.6 ppg), 12th in field goal percentage (.378), and sixth in 3-point field goal percentage (.337), while pulling down the fifth-most rebounds per game (4.3) among Big 12 guards.

No. 19 Baylor will play its Big 12 home opener against No. 17 TCU at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor Basketball (M): Highlights vs. Nicholls
