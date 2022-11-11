George erupts for 23 as Baylor surges past Norfolk State, 87-70

Celebrated freshman Keyonte George gave the Ferrell Center crowd a glimpse of what the hype is all about.

Burying six of 11 3-pointers and flashing his all-around skills with seven assists and five rebounds, George erupted for 23 points to lead No. 5 Baylor to an 87-70 win over Norfolk State on Friday night.

Ranked No. 3 nationally in the 2022 class by ESPN, George is the highest-rated recruit in Baylor history. Displaying his quickness to find open shots, George also showed his passing skills by finding the angles to thread the ball to teammates for baskets.

After hitting just four of 13 shots in Baylor’s season-opening 117-53 win over Mississippi Valley State, George was hot from the tipoff as he hit eight of 13 from the field against the Spartans.

“My shot was falling, and I was doing every little thing I could do,” George said. “You just have to control what you can control. I wasn’t feeling it last game, but I was getting my teammates involved. Came out with the win, that’s the most important thing.”

West Virginia transfer forward Jalen Bridges was the recipient of several of George’s passes as he finished with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists. Senior guard Adam Flagler buried four of six 3-pointers to contribute 18 points and five assists.

The Bears let it fly all night as 38 of their 57 shots were 3-pointers. They hit 15 treys (39.5 percent) and collected 20 assists.

“They did a great job packing it in, running a lot of zone, and we’ve got shooters,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “So it’s hard when you’ve got a shooter that has an open shot. At the same time, we do have to get better at mixing things up, and we have to take opportunities to finish at the rim.”

In a rematch after Baylor’s 85-49 blowout of Norfolk State in the first round of last season’s NCAA Tournament in Fort Worth, Drew was wary of the Spartans because they returned all five starters and most of their bench.

George scored 15 first-half points, but Norfolk State (2-1) went into halftime only trailing 42-34 as returning Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference player of the year Joe Bryant scored 12 of his game-high 24 points. The Spartans found holes in Baylor’s defense by hitting 12 of 23 first-half shots.

“A tournament team with 12 returning players and five starters, we knew they were going to be well-coached and a good team, and we knew they were going to be excited to play,” Drew said. “So great game for us, I thought the crowd was tremendous, I thought we learned a lot as a team, and it was our first closer game, so we were able to have some teaching moments and some things were magnified because you’re playing a competitive game.”

With Flagler and George opening the second half with 3-pointers, the Bears (2-0) kept stretching the lead in the second half with their deep bench led by the talented guard pool.

Following the two treys, LJ Cryer spotted Bridges cutting inside for a layup. After Flo Thamba blocked Bryant’s shot, Bridges buried a 3-pointer to stretch Baylor’s lead to 53-36.

The Spartans kept battling as Christian Ings drove inside for a pair of baskets, but Flagler answered by nailing two outside shots and Langston Love fired a 3-pointer. Josh Ojianwuna rebounded and scored and Flagler nailed a floater. With Cryer and Bridges burying 3-pointers, the Bears stretched their lead to 75-59 with 5:34 remaining.

“Jalen was really efficient,” Drew said. “I mean he had 20 points on seven shots, he was 8-for-8 from the free throw line. He’s somebody who led the Big 12 in 3-point percentage, led the Big 12 in free throw percentage, so he can really shoot. You get guys who can create shots for him and get good looks, he can definitely put up numbers.”

The Bears will be seeking defensive improvement when they host Northern Colorado at 7 p.m. Monday after the Spartans shot 50 percent. Baylor also wants to get stronger on the boards after winning the rebounding battle by a thin 34-29 margin.

“We’re not going to make shots every night,” Drew said. “You want to take the right shots. We’ve got to do a better job of getting second-chance points. Our defense on nights you’re not making shots has to lead to easy buckets, and we’ve got to get better at that as well.”