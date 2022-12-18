George, Flagler lead Bears past Washington State, 65-59

DALLAS — As freshman Keyonte George is adapting to the college game, he’ll go through shooting droughts and make some rookie mistakes.

But when he catches fire, watch out.

George made two decisive passes to Flo Thamba for baskets and buried a 3-pointer during a key late stretch in the second half as the No. 11 Bears held off Washington State, 65-59, on Sunday night at the American Airlines Center.

Playing their first game since an 80-57 blowout of Tarleton State on Dec. 6, the Bears (8-2) overcame cold early shooting as George scored a game-high 19 points while Adam Flagler delivered 12 points and made some key defensive plays in the closing minutes.

“Coming off finals, you’re always worried, long layover, are guys in shape, mentally ready to go,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “I thought most important, we knew Washington State was a good team and we wanted to get the win, and I thought the defense really dominated down the stretch.”

The Bears beat Washington State (4-6) despite hitting just six of 24 3-pointers and committing 13 turnovers. Baylor's defense held the Cougars to 40.4 percent from the field while forcing 16 turnovers.

“It’s a very good offensive team and hopefully we can keep improving there,” Drew said. “Because offensively, we’re not going to shoot six for 24 from 3, a couple of them were contested, but we’re not going to shoot that bad. We’ve got good shooters, and they get good shots, they’re going to shoot 40 percent.”

After TJ Bamba threw down a dunk to cut Baylor’s lead to 49-48, George spotted Thamba cutting to the basket for two straight dunks to give the Bears a 53-48 lead.

“It’s just a basic read,” George said. “We trust each other and we make the right pass and the right reads, and pass up a good shot for a great shot, we were able to execute.”

After Bamba scored on a drive to cut the lead to 53-51, Flagler drove the baseline for a basket, drew a foul from Justin Powell, and hit the free throw for a three-point play.

Jabe Mullins answered with a pair of free throws for Washington State, but George buried a 3-pointer from the left corner to stretch Baylor’s lead to 59-53 with 4:48 remaining.

The Cougars stayed close as Mullins scored on a drive, but Flagler responded with an outside shot and then drove to the basket for a left-handed layup to push Baylor’s lead to 63-55.

“Adam was big against Gonzaga, he was big against UCLA, and he made big plays tonight,” Drew said. “Defensively everybody was locked in and did a great job, and I thought we were a lot better being aggressive on the ball the last 10 minutes of the first half and the last 10 minutes of the game.”

Baylor opened the game cold by hitting just one of eight 3-pointers.

DJ Rodman, the son of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, gave the Cougars a lift by hitting a pair of 3-pointers to take a 12-6 lead.

Flagler hit Baylor’s first 3-pointer and then stole the ball and fed it to Dale Bonner, who buried a 3-pointer to give the Bears a 15-14 lead with 10:39 left in the first half.

Though Washington State responded with Powell’s 3-pointer and Kymany Houinsou’s dunk to take a 19-17 lead, the Bears took control the rest of the first half to go into halftime with a 31-25 halftime lead.

The Bears finally started finding their long-range groove beginning with George’s 3-pointer on which he drew a foul and hit the free throw for a four-point play.

LJ Cryer followed with a pair of 3-pointers and Langston Love hit a pair of free throws as the Bears took their biggest lead of the half at 29-22.

After Jabe Mullins buried a 3-pointer for the Cougars, George closed the half with a bank shot to give the Bears a six-point halftime edge.

“We haven’t played a game in who knows how long, so we got our groove back and figured it out and ended up getting a big win,” George said.

Baylor will have a quick turnaround when it faces Northwestern State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ferrell Center.