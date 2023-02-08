After losing its first three Big 12 games, Baylor never hit the panic button.

The No. 14 Bears knew the conference race was in its infancy, and a lot could happen before the final regular season games are played on March 4.

With Keyonte George scoring 23 points and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua continuing his comeback by nailing a pair of critical 3-pointers in the second half, the Bears pulled out Wednesday night’s 82-72 win over Oklahoma at the Ferrell Center for a regular season sweep in the series while moving one step closer to the Big 12 lead.

The Bears (18-6, 7-4) have won seven of their last eight conference games to move into a four-way tie with Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State for second place in the Big 12 behind first-place Texas at 8-3. Dropping their sixth straight Big 12 game, the Sooners (12-12, 2-9) are mired in ninth in the Big 12 ahead of only Texas Tech at 1-10.

"Getting a win is all that matters in the Big 12," said Baylor coach Scott Drew. "So good, bad, ugly, you can play well and get losses in this league. Winning is what matters most. It was great. The crowd tonight we needed that energy. I know the student section was tremendous."

Adam Flagler had a big second half to finish with 20 points and four assists for the Bears while Langston Love contributed 19 points, five rebounds and two assists off the bench. Baylor committed just seven turnovers while the Sooners had 14.

"Coach Drew has done a good job of enforcing taking care of the ball," George said. "Y’all have seen early on we were turning the ball over and giving up points in transition. First we emphasized getting back and now we’re emphasizing playing on two feet with two hands. Stay ball strong and look for your teammates then."

The Sooners shot 49.2 percent for the game with Grant Sherfield scoring a team-high 15.

The Bears went into halftime with a 41-35 lead, but the Sooners came out hot to start the second half as Milos Uzan opened with a 3-pointer before Joe Bamisile sliced into the paint for a pair of baskets.

With Tanner Groves’ rebound and basket, the Sooners grabbed their first lead since the early minutes at 48-47 with 13:52 remaining.

Playing his second game after returning from a major knee injury in Saturday’s 89-62 win over Texas Tech, Tchamwa Tchatchoua committed three first-half fouls, including a technical for flopping.

But after burying a pair of treys against the Red Raiders, Tchamwa Tchatchoua hit two more treys against the Sooners from the top of the arc in the second half. Tchamwa Tchatchoua played 21 minutes and collected six points and four rebounds after finishing with eight points and four boards against the Red Raiders.

"God really blessed Jon," Love said. "It's great having him back. He just brings a whole new type of energy. His vibe is just different for us and I feel like that’s what we needed at this point in the season. And it’s very positive and allows us just to move forward even better than we were.

With Flagler’s 3-pointer, the Bears opened up a 61-54 lead with 8:33 remaining. But the Sooners kept charging as Uzan hit another 3-pointer and Sherfield buried a pair of treys. The Bears countered with 3-pointers by Love and Flagler to open up a 73-66 edge with 3:36 remaining.

Flagler hit an outside shot and George drained four straight free throws to stretch the Bears’ lead to 79-68 with 50 seconds remaining.

After scoring just 11 points in Baylor’s 62-60 win over the Sooners on Jan. 21 in Norman, George hit his 12th point midway through the first half in the rematch.

"I mean, y'all saw the last game," George said. "We were just kind of flat the whole game and that’s a good OU team. If you stay flat, they can come out and beat you. So we were just trying to find ways to be efficient and get to the paint. That was really my main focus and just to make winning plays. So that’s what I was trying to do in the first half."

George was the biggest reason the Bears got off to a torrid start. After LJ Cryer opened the game with a 3-pointer, George buried a trey, took a Flagler pass for a dunk, and nailed another trey at the top of the arc to give the Bears an early 11-7 lead.

Love came off the bench to hit a free throw and a 3-pointer before George drove into the lane for his next two baskets to give the Bears a 23-16 lead.

Still Baylor had a hard time shaking the Sooners as Jacob Groves buried a 3-pointer and cut inside for a basket to trim Baylor’s lead to 35-19.

But George stayed hot as he took an inbounds pass from Flagler for a basket, drew a foul and hit the free throws to stretch Baylor’s lead to 32-25 with 5:49 left in the first half.

The Bears closed the first half strong as Flagler buried an outside shot and Love drove for a pair of baskets to open up a 41-35 halftime edge.

After scoring seven first-half points, Cryer didn’t play in the second half due to a foot issue unrelated to his previous stress fractures in his feet that forced him to miss much of last season.

Caleb Lohner also dealt with a foot injury, and Drew will monitor them over the next few days before playing TCU in Fort Worth on Saturday.