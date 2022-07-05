George impressive in Baylor debut vs. Italy

TORONTO – Five-star guard Keyonte George came to Baylor with as much hype as any player in the Scott Drew era.

In his first appearance for the Bears, it was easy to see why.

George exploded for 32 points and buried six 3-pointers in Baylor’s 88-77 loss to Italy’s deep and experienced 23-and-under squad in the opening round of the GLOBL JAM tournament on Tuesday afternoon.

Representing the USA, Baylor played without many of its key players, mostly due to injuries from which they’re recovering after last season. Forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and guards Adam Flagler, LJ Cryer and Langston Love didn’t see action.

The absence of the veterans gave a lot of newcomers an opportunity to see significant playing time. Nobody was more impressive than George, a Lewisville, Texas, native who is ranked No. 6 in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

George buried his first 3-pointer to start the game and finished six of 12. He showed a great deal of explosiveness on fast breaks and drives to the basket while exhibiting solid defensive instincts.

George hit 10 of 18 field goals while collecting four assists, a pair of rebounds and a steal. He was ejected from the game with his second technical with 6:17 remaining in the fourth quarter after apparently arguing for a foul that wasn’t called on a 3-point attempt.

Several other Baylor players saw their first action. BYU transfer Caleb Lohner finished with seven points and a team-high eight rebounds while Kilgore College transfer guard Dantwan Grimes collected nine points, two rebounds and two assists.

West Virginia transfer forward Jalen Bridges finished with three points and three rebounds.

Returning guard Dale Bonner was Baylor’s second-leading scorer with 14 points while dishing out four assists.

Though the Bears had some good moments and never let the game get out of hand, Italy’s experience and cohesiveness showed throughout the game.

Italy jumped out to a 23-11 first-quarter lead and stretched it to 37-21 midway through the second quarter. With Bridges and George burying 3-pointers, Baylor cut the lead to 40-34, but Italy’s Leonardo Arinze Okeke kept driving inside and scored the last seven points of the half to open up a 50-36 lead.

The Bears made another run in the third quarter as Bonner and George drilled 3-pointers and Jordan Turner scored on a layup to cut Italy’s lead to 60-55. But Italy went on an 8-0 run to end the third quarter to stretch the lead to 71-57.

With George ejected from the game early in the fourth quarter, the Bears never threatened the rest of the game.

Arinze Okeke led Italy with 14 points while grabbing six rebounds, and Liam Udome finished with 12 points and four assists. Italy shot 49.2 percent overall and won the rebounding battle by a 45-32 margin.

Baylor will face Canada at 8 p.m. Wednesday, and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

