George named preseason Big 12 freshman of year

Baylor guard Keyonte George was named the preseason Big 12 freshman of the year by the league's head coaches.
George, a five-star recruit from Lewisville, is the fifth McDonald's All-American in Baylor men's basketball history. TCU guard Mike Miles was named preseason player of the year while Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield, a transfer from Wichita State, was named newcomer of the year.
Baylor senior guard Adam Flagler was named first-team all-Big 12 along with Miles, Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson, Texas forward Timmy Allen and Texas guard Marcus Carr.
Baylor guard LJ Cryer was an honorable mention choice.
