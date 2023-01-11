George pours in 32 as Bears rally for 83-78 win over West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Baylor freshman Keyonte George walked into one of the toughest arenas in the Big 12 and delivered a performance worthy of a fifth-year senior All-American.

Erupting for a career-high 32 points, George propelled the Bears to an 83-78 win over West Virginia at WVU Coliseum on Wednesday night to capture their first Big 12 win.

The Bears (11-5, 1-3) fell out of the AP Top 25 on Monday after 65 straight weeks in the poll following tight home losses to No. 17 TCU and No. 11 Kansas State.

Baylor needed a win in the worst way over the Mountaineers (10-6, 0-4) and got it by surviving a foul-fest. West Virginia was called for 27 fouls as the Bears hit 28 of 36 free throws while Baylor was called for 26 fouls as the Mountaineers hit 24 of 33 free throws.

George hit 10 of 18 field goal attempts with five of nine 3-pointers along with seven of nine free throws. He also pulled down a career-high seven rebounds and recorded a pair of assists as the Bears nailed down their first true road win after losses to Marquette and Iowa State.

“It was a special night by him and he was very efficient,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew in his postgame radio interview. "He didn’t take many bad shots. To get 32 the right way and seven rebounds, a two-to-one assists-to-turnovers was a complete game.”

But George had plenty of help from his teammates as Adam Flagler scored 19 points, LJ Cryer 13 and former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges coming back to his old school and collecting 10 points and a team-high 11 rebounds for the Bears.

“We needed that one and wanted to get that one for Jalen,” Flagler said. “He did everything we needed him to do, played hard, flew around, rebounded the heck out of the ball and we needed that in this environment.”

The Bears held the Mountaineers to 38.3 percent from the field and eight of 24 3-pointers. Joe Toussaint led West Virginia with 20 points while forward Tre Mitchell collected 14 points and 15 rebounds.

“Defensively we held them to 38 percent and our transition defense got a lot better,” Drew said. “We’re making strides and hopefully can build on this.”

Trailing 66-65 after Erik Stevenson hit a 3-pointer with 3:04 remaining, Flagler gave the Bears the lead by hitting a pair of free throws. George followed with a 3-pointer to stretch Baylor’s lead to 70-66 with 2:11 remaining.

On Baylor’s next possession, Flagler shot an airball from 3-point range. But George saved the ball from going out of bounds and flipped it to Bridges, who hit a short jumper to give the Bears a 74-68 edge with 1:16 remaining.

West Virginia was forced to foul and George and Flo Thamba each hit a pair of free throws as Baylor maintained a 78-72 lead.

But the Bears hit just three of their next six free throws to allow West Virginia a chance. With Baylor leading 81-78, Toussaint missed a 3-pointer that could have tied the game.

Flagler sealed the win with a pair of free throws with 2.7 seconds remaining. The Bears have won five of their last six games at WVU Coliseum.

"After being on the other end of two (losses) last week, it’s sure nice to get a win,” Drew said. “It’s always a struggle, but the guys really wanted to see Jalen celebrate and they gave him a water shower in the locker room. Obviously the crowd was pretty hard on him, but we understand that because they always boo. He knew it was going to be him today.”

Baylor will return to the Ferrell Center to host Oklahoma State at 5 p.m. Saturday.