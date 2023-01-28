George's 24 lifts Baylor over Arkansas, 67-64

Nostalgic Baylor basketball fans recalled an old Southwest Conference rival when Arkansas strolled into the Ferrell Center for the first time in 32 years for Saturday’s Big 12/SEC Challenge.

But there’s just one problem with memories: They’re not all good.

The Razorbacks dominated the Bears during their 67 years together in the SWC with a 96-45 record before they bolted for the SEC in 1991.

It looked like the Razorbacks would continue their old SWC tradition of beating the Bears before freshman Keyonte George stepped up in a big way with some NBA-like moves.

With the No. 17 Bears needing an offensive lift, George scored seven points during a key two-minute stretch late in the game to spark a 67-64 win over Arkansas before a raucous season-high crowd of 10,627 that was roaring from Saturday’s opening tip.

George finished with 24 points while LJ Cryer hit 20 to lead Baylor (16-5) to its sixth straight win. The Bears improved to 8-2 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, including a 5-0 record at the Ferrell Center.

On a day when they shot a season-low 33.9 percent and hit just six of 18 3-pointers, the Bears managed to pull out the win by hitting 21 of 24 free throws and forcing 15 Arkansas turnovers.

“We had to gut that one out,” George said. “Shots aren’t going to fall all the time. We preach controlling what you can control. That’s your effort, going to rebound, playing defense. We take care of those things, and ultimately we should come out with the win. We played hard, fought hard and got a good home win.”

Even with George’s late heroics, the Bears had to sweat out a last-second 3-point shot by Joseph Pinion. Trailing by three with 2.3 seconds remaining, Arkansas’ Davonte Davis missed the first free throw in a one-and-one situation, but a teammate tipped the ball out to the right corner to Pinion, who had a wide-open shot that could have sent the game into overtime.

But the ball clanged off the rim, and the Bears could finally exhale after a tight, intense game. The win was Baylor's second in the last three seasons over Arkansas after an 81-72 win in the 2021 Elite Eight in Indianapolis.

“I think that’s a fitting game for the last Big 12/SEC Challenge,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Really proud of our crowd, I thought they gave us a great lift. When you have a crowd like this, it keeps you locked in, keeps you focused and when you shoot poorly, it keeps you energized on defense.”

Arkansas (14-7) was one of the most athletic teams the Bears have faced all season with tremendous length that made it hard to score. The Razorbacks’ length was also difficult to deal with defensively as Ricky Council IV erupted for 25 points and Davis contributed 16.

But Drew employed an effective zone defense much of the second half, forcing the Razorbacks to shoot 43.3 percent after hitting a blazing 60.9 percent in the first half.

“The coaching staff has done a great job working with the guys and the upperclassmen helping to put that in,” Drew said. “So we have a curveball, slider, as Fran (Fraschilla) says a second or third pitch.”

Trailing 53-49 with 6:08 remaining, the Bears escaped their offensive funk by going on a 13-2 run that was capped by some tremendous plays by George.

Cryer started the run by hitting a bank shot before Adam Flagler and Flo Thamba each hit a pair of free throws. Then George nailed a short jumper to give the Bears a 57-53 lead.

George’s next basket was even more impressive as he drove into the lane hard against Arkansas’ Makhel Mitchell, and hung in the air long enough to score through contact. George credited Baylor special assistant Bill Peterson for helping him finish tough shots.

“I feel like I’ve had body control,” George said. “But I really took the time to work on my body and get in shape. We watch a lot of basketball, and he talked to me about just staying on my feet. There are a lot of people that get hit and land on the ground. But if you land on your feet while you get hit, people are going to say, he stays on his feet strong, good body control."

The Razorbacks finally snapped their scoring drought with Anthony Black’s drive for a basket. But George answered with a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to extend Baylor’s lead to 62-55 with 1:21 remaining.

George and Black are old friends from the Metroplex, and enjoy playing against each other. Black is the son of former Baylor basketball star Terry Black.

“I’ve been knowing AB (Anthony Black) since sixth or seventh grade, playing AAU against each other, we played against each other in high school for two years before I went to IMG Academy,” George said. “A lot of people don’t know that we’re best friends. We talked a lot leading up to this game and we had a lot of fun going at each other.”

The rest of Baylor’s points came on free throws as Jalen Bridges hit one and Cryer and George hit two apiece. After George hit his last two free throws with 4.3 seconds remaining to give the Bears a 67-64 lead, Pinion missed the final 3-pointer.

After dropping consecutive games against TCU and Kansas State at the Ferrell Center, the Bears have won their last three home games against Oklahoma State, Kansas and Arkansas before heading to Austin to play Texas at 8 p.m. Monday.

“I feel like it’s just our sense of pride to protect home court,” said Bridges, who finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. “We had a goal to go undefeated here for our last year in the Ferrell Center before we move over to the (Foster) Pavilion. Obviously, we lost to TCU and Kansas State, so we weren’t able to accomplish that. And we’re just trying not to lose any more games in front of our home crowd.”