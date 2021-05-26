 Skip to main content
Georgetown goalkeeper transfers to Baylor
Goalkeeper Alyssa Navarrete, a graduate transfer from Georgetown, is joining the Baylor soccer program for the 2021 season.

The Chandler, Ariz., native played 18 matches for Georgetown. During the past season, Navarrete made 13 starts with 12 saves and led the country in goals against average at 0.25.

She won three Big East championships with the Hoyas, and is coming off a Sweet 16 appearance this spring where they fell to TCU in penalty kicks.

Navarette is a former member of the U.S. Under-14 National Team and the Arizona Olympic Development Program in 2013-15.

