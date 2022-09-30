Georgia equestrian overcomes Baylor, 10-8

ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 7 Baylor equestrian team dominated reining but couldn't win any of the other three disciplines as No. 5 Georgia took a 10-8 win on Friday.

The loss to the Bulldogs was the second straight for the Bears to an SEC school after opening the fall season Thursday with an 11-8 loss to No. 10 South Carolina.

After Georgia opened with a 4-1 win in the jumping seat, Baylor won all four reining points to grab a 5-4 edge as Jessica Batton, Madaline Callaway, Daisy Kaufman and Jenna Meimerstorf each put points on the board.

However, the Bulldogs took a 4-1 win in flat riding before the teams went 2-2 in horsemanship.