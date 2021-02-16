 Skip to main content
Getterman Classic canceled
Baylor softball's Getterman Classic which was scheduled for Friday through Sunday has been canceled due to expected inclement weather.

Baylor was scheduled to open the season against Northwestern State, No. 21 Missouri and Prairie View A&M.

Baylor's games against Missouri State and Louisiana last weekend in the Louisiana Classic in Lafayette were previously canceled. The Lady Bears' game against UTA on Wednesday was also postponed.

The No. 18 Lady Bears are now scheduled to open the season Feb. 26-28 at home in the Lone Star Classic.

