Getterman Classic canceled

Baylor softball's Getterman Classic which was scheduled for Friday through Sunday has been canceled due to expected inclement weather.
Baylor was scheduled to open the season against Northwestern State, No. 21 Missouri and Prairie View A&M.
Baylor's games against Missouri State and Louisiana last weekend in the Louisiana Classic in Lafayette were previously canceled. The Lady Bears' game against UTA on Wednesday was also postponed.
The No. 18 Lady Bears are now scheduled to open the season Feb. 26-28 at home in the Lone Star Classic.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
