Getting comfy being uncomfortable: Collen, Bears must be willing to adapt as Big 12 arrives

Perhaps the upside to all of the lineup shuffling that the 23rd-ranked Baylor women have endured is that it makes the Bears hard to scout.

Presented with that prospect, head coach Nicki Collen unleashed something between a chuckle and a snort. Maybe a snuckle? Or a chort?

“It may not be comfortable for me,” Collen admitted. “I may just have to get comfortable with being uncomfortable, and figure out each and every game, this is how we can win this game. This is how we can compete. This is how we put our imprint on this game.”

Certainly, in an ideal world Baylor’s starting lineup would look vastly different than the six different starting fives the Bears have used in their 12 games thus far. If you wanted something a bit more traditional, you’d put Aijha Blackwell in the post, with Caitlin Bickle at the power forward and Dre’Una Edwards at the small forward, or 3, position. Then perhaps you’d start a backcourt of Sarah Andrews and Jaden Owens, thus sending Ja’Mee Asberry to the bench as an instant-offense sparkplug. Such a setup would also have allowed freshmen like Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Bella Fontleroy to grow into their minutes, rather than be thrown to the wolves.

“It would be scary in my opinion having all these threats,” Owens said. “And we say it all the time, ‘Brah, imagine if we had everybody.’ But right now that’s not what God wants for us. So, we’re going to be patient and wait.”

Indeed, that aforementioned fantasy lineup is one of the few Baylor (9-3) hasn’t used this season. Blackwell continues to be saddled by a muscle issue and is unlikely to play in the Bears’ Big 12 opener Saturday against TCU (6-5). Edwards, a transfer forward from Kentucky who averaged better than 16 points and 8 rebounds a year ago, has not played a game for the Bears due to eligibility issues, and the hope that she might join the team for the second semester seems to be dwindling.

“I’m going to let Dre announce that. I’ve been living the craziness for six months,” said Collen, after dropping her head when asked about Edwards. “It’s her career, so I’m going to let her announce the situation and just be there for her.”

Bickle, Andrews, Owens and Asberry have all missed at least one game at some point this season. In fact, on the entire roster only the freshmen Littlepage-Buggs and Fontleroy have played in all 12 of Baylor’s games.

Collen called it a constant “chess match” in figuring out the right combinations. She said that served as a stark contrast to a year ago. In the 2021-22 season even when the Bears had to deal with some COVID-19 issues coming out of the Christmas holidays, the starting lineup was essentially fixed in place. She has more depth on the roster this year, but would prefer to have the luxury of having all her horses in the stable.

“We kind of knew who we were (last season),” Collen said. “When I watch Kansas, they know who they are. When I watch Oklahoma, they know who they are. They know who they’re going to play to and play through. And I think by nature of the way our nonconference has gone, we’re still trying to figure that out. And I hate saying that, because I don’t want to be in that situation.”

The positive for the Bears is that they have no shortage of scoring options. When Baylor has been at its best this year, it swings the ball around and makes the extra pass to an open shooter, usually a player capable of knocking down that open shot. Baylor ranks 10th nationally in assists per game (19.1) and five different players average double-digit scoring. By contrast, BU’s Big 12 debut foe TCU features just one double-figure scorer in Tomi Taiwo (14.5 ppg).

“You can certainly key in on what does Tomi do well, how do we take that away? If we defensive rebound against them well, it may be a challenge for them to score,” Collen said.

Regardless, the Bears aren’t expecting any kind of a cakewalk against TCU or any of their Big 12 opponents. For the first time since 2014, Baylor wasn’t predicted to win the conference, despite having won the past 12 league titles in a row. The Big 12 currently features no Top 10 teams, but it sets up as a rather wide-open race, with four ranked teams and all 10 teams sporting winning records through the nonconference portion of the schedule.

“This is my third year in the Big 12 and it’s just always exciting,” Owens said. “We know we have a target on our back, regardless. We know we’re going to get everybody’s best game.”

Forget the outside expectations, the Bears said. Inside the locker room, the standard hasn’t changed. The Big 12 season is a long grind, stretching from the end of December into March. But Baylor’s attitude seems to be, bring it on.

“I feel like that’s something, at the end of the day, that’s our first goal,” Owens said. “Before we get into March Madness and so on, we have to focus on what’s in front of us. So, that is definitely one of our goals.

“But, at the same time, we want to be the best versions of us. We want to be what we know we’re capable of being. And whatever that is in that’s in store, we’re going to focus on ourselves and what we have to do for the team, and hopefully that comes out to leading the Big 12 again.”

Bear Facts

Baylor has owned the series against TCU over the years, winning the past 33 games against the Frogs. TCU hasn’t beaten Baylor since February of 1990. … Andrews is coming off of one of her best all-around games of the season, as she fell one point shy of a triple-double in a 73-52 win over Long Beach State on Dec. 21, with nine points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists. … TCU will bring a new-look lineup to the Ferrell Center. The Frogs welcomed six transfers this season, including four from Power 5 schools.