Welcome to the Big 18.

Oh, nobody is actually suggesting that the Big 12 change its name, not in this modern-day, marketing-saturated college football world where branding matters about as much as anything else. But whatever you want to call this conference, it will indeed field 18 teams in the 2024 season, just a couple of years after some pundits were writing the Big 12’s obituary.

Conference realignment has shaken up the sport yet again. After the Big 12 moved quickly to add four teams in time for this 2023 season following the announcement of Oklahoma’s and Texas’s exodus to the SEC, the league will see another influx of four more teams next year. The Pac-12’s bumbling over its media deal led to the crumbling of the 108-year-old conference over the past two weeks. In addition to Oregon and Washington leaving for the Big Ten, Brett Yormark and the Big 12 managed to pocket its long-coveted “Four Corner” schools with the additions of Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State.

But who are these guys, really? Colorado is, of course, a former Big 12 member, so not entirely unfamiliar to fans in the conference. Utah should be on most football fans’ radar, as the Pac-12 Rose Bowl representative in each of the past two seasons. Meanwhile, Arizona and Arizona State may be a little more unknown of commodities.

Let’s get to know this quartet a little better, quick fact-style.

Utah Utes

Location: Salt Lake City

Enrollment: 34,705 (Fall 2022)

2022 record: 10-4 (lost to Penn State in Rose Bowl)

Best season: It’s hard to top 2008. That year the Utes went 13-0 and finished as the nation’s only undefeated team. However, after the regular season they were passed over for the BCS Championship Game and instead sent to the Sugar Bowl to face No. 4 Alabama, which Utah defeated, 31-17. The Utes finished a program-best No. 2 in the final AP poll, and head coach Kyle Whittingham used his own vote to put his team at No. 1 in the final coaches poll, ignoring an AFCA directive instructing coaches to vote the BCS champion at No. 1.

Head coach: Kyle Whittingham (18 seasons: 154-74)

Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium (Capacity 51,444)

Most iconic player: Alex Smith. Along with former head coach Urban Meyer, Smith is looked at by many as the architect of the Utes’ rise to national prominence. Smith went 21-1 in his time as Utah’s starting quarterback from 2002-04. His final season he threw for 32 touchdowns and only four interceptions while guiding the Utes to a 12-0 record, including a Fiesta Bowl win. Smith was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2005 NFL Draft.

Top current player: Cam Rising, QB. If Utah again contends for the Pac-12 title in its final season in the league, Rising could start “rising” on Heisman voting boards. The senior is a two-time all-conference slinger who won MVP of the Pac-12 championship game in 2022.

Best other sport: Women’s gymnastics. The Utah gymnastics team, known as the Red Rocks, has won 10 national championships in program history, dating back to the AIAW days and carrying that tradition through the years into NCAA competition. From 1979 to 2002, Utah never lost a home gymnastics match, a span of 170 straight matches.

Best tradition: The most striking feature on Utah’s campus, other than perhaps the gorgeous backdrop of mountain scenery, is the 100-foot-tall Block U. The landmark dates back to 1907 and has been renovated and updated in the decades since, including adding red and white LED lights. After Utah football wins, the players gather along with the MUSS (the Mighty Utah Student Section) to “Light the U.”

Arizona Wildcats

Location: Tucson, Arizona

Enrollment: 49,471 (2021)

2022 record: 5-7

Best season: Dick Tomey presided over one of Arizona’s most successful gridiron eras, winning 95 games from 1987 to 2000. His run was highlighted by the 1993 Wildcats, who went 10-2 and captured the program’s only Pac-10/Pac-12 title. Their “Desert Swarm” defense put the heat on many an opposing quarterback, and Arizona capped off the year with a win over Miami in the Fiesta Bowl. It marked the first time since 1973 that Arizona claimed at least a share of a conference title.

Head coach: Jedd Fisch (Two seasons: 6-18)

Stadium: Arizona Stadium (capacity 50,800)

Most iconic player: Tedy Bruschi. You could make a solid argument for linebacker Rickey Hunley (1980-83) as Arizona’s best player, as the program’s first to be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame. But in terms of iconic, no Wildcat bests Bruschi. As the catalyst for that “Desert Swarm” defense, Bruschi racked up 185 tackles and tied an NCAA record with 52 career sacks in his incredible career from 1991-95. He was twice named a consensus first-team All-American, and went on to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Top current player: Jacob Cowing, WR. After leading the Pac-12 with 85 catches in 2022, Cowing flirted with the idea of entering the NFL Draft. But he returned for his senior year, telling the Tucson Daily Star that he wanted to build up his weight and strength in order to move up draft boards for 2024. He’s certainly not big at 5-11 and 170 pounds, but he’s plenty elusive and productive, and should be a contender for the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver.

Best other sport: OK, so the natural inclination would be to say men’s basketball, given that the Wildcats have consistently fielded one of the nation’s elite programs since the early 1990s, when Lute Olsen was patrolling the sidelines. But nothing at Arizona can really match softball. The program that produced the likes of Jennie Finch has won eight national championships and appeared in the Women’s College World Series 25 times. When head coach Mike Candera retired after the 2021 season, he did so as the sport’s winningest coach in history, with 1,674 victories.

Best tradition: Arizona’s most famous rallying cry is a simple two-word phrase: “Bear down!” It dates back to 1926, when John Byrd “Button” Salmon, the football team’s quarterback and the student body president, suffered a car accident that left him critically injured. Salmon told his coach before he died, “Tell team … tell the team to bear down,” and the words stuck. Arizona’s website says of the phrase, that “it embodies the spirit of our university.”

Arizona State Sun Devils

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Enrollment: 58,866 (in Tempe; ASU’s enrollment tops 100K when factoring in students on other campuses and online students.)

2022 record: 3-9

Best season: In 1975, the Sun Devils put together a 12-0 season that included a perfect 7-0 mark in the WAC. (Arizona State didn’t join the Pac-10 until 1978, along with its familiar rival Arizona). ASU closed its season by getting past Nebraska, 17-14, in the Fiesta Bowl, a game that head coach Jim Kush called “probably the most important game since I’ve been here.” The Sporting News ranked the Sun Devils as the No. 1 team in college football, while they finished No. 2 in the AP and coaches’ polls, still the program’s best-ever national finish.

Head coach: Kenny Dillingham (first season)

Stadium: Mountain America Stadium (capacity 53,599)

Most iconic player: Pat Tillman. Of course, Tillman is remembered as much for his military service, which produced both the Silver Star and Purple Heart. But his toughness and tenacity were also on display as an undersized linebacker for the Sun Devils from 1994-97. As a junior, he helped Arizona State go 11-1 and win the Pac-10 title, and the next year he was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. Tillman was posthumously inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Top current player: Jalin Conyers, TE. A redshirt junior out of Gruver, Texas, Conyers started tapping into his superb potential late in ASU’s 2022 season. He caught five touchdown passes in the final five games, including a six-catch, 108-yard, three-TD performance against Colorado. He’s been named to the watch list for the John Mackey Award, given annually to the nation’s top tight end.

Best other sport: Arizona State’s five national titles in baseball are the fourth-most of any program in the country. The Sun Devils have made 22 appearances in the College World Series, though none since 2010. The program’s alums read like a who’s-who of some of the great modern major leaguers in history, including Reggie Jackson, Barry Bonds, Bob Horner, Rick Monday and Dustin Pedroia.

Best tradition: Officially, the hill next to the Arizona State is Tempe Butte. Locals and students know it as “A Mountain.” The volcanic butte was first installed with the letter A way back in 1938. Though the original letter was destroyed in a 1952 bomb blast, it was rebuilt by 1955, spanning more than 60 feet and painted bright gold. One of the school’s most enduring traditions occurs during the week of the Arizona State-Arizona game, when members of ASU’s Student Alumni Association gathering to guard the A from being repainted by mischief-making Wildcats.

Colorado Buffaloes

Location: Boulder, Colorado

Enrollment: 37,596 (Fall 2021)

2022 record: 1-11

Best season: Colorado’s lone national championship in football didn’t come without some critical chirping, but Buffalo fans still remember the 1990 season fondly. Colorado went 11-1-1 that season, including a 10-9 over top-ranked Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl, thanks to a blocked extra point. But the Buffs’ season may be most remembered for their controversial win over Missouri known as the “Fifth Down Game,” where officials mistakenly gave CU an extra down to score the winning touchdown. Nevertheless, Colorado finished the year ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, though was edged by one vote by Georgia Tech in the UPI coaches’ poll.

Head coach: Deion Sanders (First season)

Stadium: Folsom Field (50,183)

Most iconic player: Rashaan Salaam claimed Colorado’s only Heisman Trophy win in 1994. That season he become only the fourth running back in college football history to top 2,000 yards rushing in a season, finishing with 2,055 yards and 24 touchdowns for the 11-1 Buffaloes. Salaam went on to play nine years of professional football. Sadly, he died in 2016 in Boulder due to what police later deemed a suicide.

Top current player: You don’t see many two-way guys in college football these days, but Travis Hunter actually excelled as one in 2022 for Jackson State. Hunter starred at both receiver and cornerback, earning the SWAC Freshman of the Year Award. He came over with Sanders via the transfer portal, and Pac-12 coaches are expecting him to make a big impact. Hunter was voted as a first-team defensive back, a first-team special teams/all-purpose player and an honorable-mention receiver on the Pac-12’s preseason all-conference team.

Best other sport: Cross country. Colorado’s lofty altitude churns out runners who can go for days, especially when they venture down from the heavens to sea level with the mere mortals. The Buffaloes dominated the Big 12 when they were in the conference, as the men’s team won the first 12 Big 12 titles while the women won 11 of the first 12. On a national level, CU has won five NCAA titles in men’s cross country and three more on the women’s side.

Best tradition: Few college mascots are more recognizable than Ralphie. That’s the well-known moniker of Colorado’s American bison mascot, who is tended to by a group known as “Ralphie’s Handlers.” Before each half of Colorado’s home games, those handlers guide Ralphie in a horseshoe-shaped run around Folsom Field. It can be an intimidating sight for opposing players, probably more so than the team itself in recent seasons.