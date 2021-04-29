Glenn Moore seeking milestone 800th win for Baylor against Kansas

Through last weekend’s games, Kansas (22-20, 2-10) was No. 42 in the NCAA RPI rankings while Baylor (24-15, 5-6) was No. 43. So this is a key series for both teams as they try to polish their resumes for the 64-team NCAA tournament that will be selected May 16.

“I know Kansas has played really well against some really good teams and beaten some good teams,” said Moore, who has an overall career record of 938-434 in 24 seasons. “So I expect them to come in knowing the importance of this weekend, and I expect our girls to come in knowing the same thing as well. It’s got postseason ramifications, and we’ve got to play like it has that type of meaning if we want to see postseason.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Though the Lady Bears dropped Tuesday’s doubleheader to No. 1 Oklahoma by 7-1 and 11-0 scores, Moore was pleased with the confidence that they played with to open the first game.

Baylor’s Lou Gilbert doubled and scored on Taylor Ellis’ infield single in the first inning. A chance to extend the lead was denied when two Baylor baserunners were thrown out at the plate in the third inning.

The Sooners took command of the game with Nicole Mendes’ grand slam off Baylor ace Gia Rodoni (9-7) in the fourth inning.