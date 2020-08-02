Glynn Beaty: Even sandlot football would be better than nothing at all

I don’t know about you, but I’m really tired about hearing about how much COVID-19 has messed up our world. It seems that everything we’re doing has to revolve around that pesky virus.

Granted, the virus can be deadly, and from what I understand, it can really mess a person up for quite a while, so while I’m sick of hearing about it, I know we’ve got to plan around it. It’s true of every aspect of life. And since this is a sports column, we know how it’s affected the sports world.

Late last week, the American Southwest Conference, home of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Howard Payne University and other small Texas schools, announced that all the fall sports will be delayed until the spring. That means football, volleyball, cross country and soccer will have to wait until January at the earliest to compete. The conference did say these sports were welcome to compete in non-conference competition in the fall, but how likely is it that UMHB is going to scramble to come up with an altered football schedule for the fall?