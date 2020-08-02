Glynn Beaty: Even sandlot football would be better than nothing at all

I don’t know about you, but I’m really tired about hearing about how much COVID-19 has messed up our world. It seems that everything we’re doing has to revolve around that pesky virus.
Granted, the virus can be deadly, and from what I understand, it can really mess a person up for quite a while, so while I’m sick of hearing about it, I know we’ve got to plan around it. It’s true of every aspect of life. And since this is a sports column, we know how it’s affected the sports world.
Late last week, the American Southwest Conference, home of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Howard Payne University and other small Texas schools, announced that all the fall sports will be delayed until the spring. That means football, volleyball, cross country and soccer will have to wait until January at the earliest to compete. The conference did say these sports were welcome to compete in non-conference competition in the fall, but how likely is it that UMHB is going to scramble to come up with an altered football schedule for the fall?
It’s a shame, really, since UMHB has fielded the most successful football program in Texas at the college level. The Crusanders consistently have competed deep into the postseason, either winning the national championship or finishing as the runner-up more often than not. Perhaps they can duplicate that record in the first part of 2021.
There is much discussion about what the season will look like. With the Pac-12, Big Ten, SEC and ACC all announcing they’re going to a conference-only schedule, it’s more than likely the Big 12 will follow suit. Baylor won’t be playing Ole Miss in their season opener at NRG Stadium in Houston this season. Perhaps the Bears can schedule the University of Houston and still get in a Houston game.
Each of the football conferences is revamping their schedules, trying to add in more open dates in case they have to reschedule a game due to COVID. It’s a smart move, given the troubles Major League Baseball is having keeping their shortened schedule on track. Of the Power 5 conferences that have made announcements, each of them has pushed their conference championship back two or three weeks.
The problem is how to limit COVID transfer in such a close contact sport such as football. If baseball is having difficulties, with social distancing being the norm for that sport, how hard will it be to social distance on the football field? Darn near impossible.
Unless . . .
There is a way to have a football season and limit the actual contact in the sport. It would call for a radical change in the way the sport has been played for well over 100 years, but it can be done. Anybody who has gathered a group of guys and gals together with a football knows what I’m talking about.
Yes, I’m talking playing college football sandlot-style. The game is easy to adapt and will encourage social distancing. Granted, the need for an offensive and defensive line will not be there, but one guy lateraling the ball to the quarterback while everyone goes out as eligible receivers would work. The rusher would have to count to a stated number (anywhere from three to 10 would suffice), and let the ball fly.
It could be tackle or two-below or touch or flag, depending on how much social distancing we want to pursue.
I’ve never seen a 7-on-7 competition, but I’m guessing what I’m suggesting is a lot like that. Obviously, the emphasis will be on the passing game, but there can still be planned runs in the game plan.
It could be done. It could be entertaining. For just one season, the entire college football season could be one large season of sandlot football. Heck, you could even draw plays up in the sand, so to speak. Think of the fun. Think of the scoring. Think of being outside the box.
So, Bob Bowlsby, if you’re listening, I have the solution. Get together with the other commissioners. Let’s make this happen.
First one to 28 wins. Or until it gets too dark to see the ball. Whichever comes first.
