Going dancing: Baylor Lady Bears open title defense as 2 seed Sunday

The Baylor Lady Bears knew they were headed to the NCAA Tournament, so it didn’t matter much that theirs was the final matchup announced on ESPN’s Selection Show on Monday evening.

Baylor is the No. 2 seed in the River Walk Region and will play 15-seed Jackson State at 3p.m. on Sunday at the Alamodome.

“We’re just excited to be playing basketball,” Lady Bears senior Moon Ursin said. “Obviously, this was taken away from us last year. This is what everybody prepares for. This is the ‘Big Dance’ as they call it, so we’re ready to get out there and play.”

The defending national champion Lady Bears followed up their Big 12 regular season championship this season by winning the conference tournament and claiming the automatic bid to the national tourney.

Baylor’s first round opponent, Jackson State, won the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament crown. So both teams knew they were going dancing as they watched the field being announced.

But there was still plenty of suspense for Baylor (25-2), like finding out the road to the Final Four. The Lady Bears’ region is packed with traditional powers, including top seed Connecticut and No. 3 seed Tennessee.