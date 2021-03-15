Going dancing: Lady Bears open title defense on Sunday

The Baylor Lady Bears knew they were headed to the NCAA Tournament, so it didn’t matter much that theirs was the final matchup announced on ESPN’s Selection Show on Monday evening.
Baylor is the No. 2 seed in the River Walk Region and will play 15-seed Jackson State at 3p.m. on Sunday at the Alamodome.
“We’re just excited to be playing basketball,” Lady Bears senior Moon Ursin said. “Obviously, this was taken away from us last year. This is what everybody prepares for. This is the ‘Big Dance’ as they call it, so we’re ready to get out there and play.”
The defending national champion Lady Bears followed up their Big 12 regular season championship this season by winning the conference tournament and claiming the automatic bid to the national tourney.
Baylor’s first round opponent, Jackson State, won the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament crown. So both teams knew they were going dancing as they watched the field being announced.
But there was still plenty of suspense for Baylor (25-2), like finding out the road to the Final Four. The Lady Bears’ region is packed with traditional powers, including top seed Connecticut and No. 3 seed Tennessee.
“I’m just excited that we’re to this point,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “Certainly, the history of basketball, everybody knows Pat Summitt and what she’s done through the years at Tennessee, and then (current Tennessee coach Kellie Harper) what she’s done with her alma mater since she’s been there. And then you know UConn’s history.”
While there are 64 teams to evaluate and have a file ready for a potential matchup, Mulkey said she will focus her attention on three. If Baylor defeats Jackson State, the Lady Bears will play the winner of No. 7 Virginia Tech and No. 10 Marquette for a chance to go to the Sweet 16.
This year’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament will look a little different. All 64 teams will be playing in the San Antonio area and staying in designated hotel “bubbles” as a way to mitigate the risks posed by COVID-19.
But there was the sense that the players aren’t bothered by the altered plan or the protocols after missing the tournament in 2020.
A year ago, the oncoming coronavirus pandemic caused the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments to be canceled. So for Baylor junior Queen Egbo, this was only her second time watching the Selection Show.
“It was really exciting getting to experience this moment again with my teammates,” Egbo said. “It’s just encouraging knowing that we’ll be in the tournament again and we have another shot at it.”
The Lady Bears are making their 17th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, a streak that began at the end of the 2003-04 campaign and was only interrupted by the coronavirus shutting down last year’s event. Baylor has reached at least the Sweet 16 in each of the last 11 tournaments.
Last weekend, Baylor notched its 11th Big 12 Tournament championship, following up its 11th consecutive and 12th overall regular season conference title.
Baylor won its first NCAA Tournament national title in 2005, then followed it with championships in 2012 and 2019. Because there was no tournament a year ago, the Lady Bears are still considered the defending champs.