Gold rush out West: Baylor secures five more Big 12 titles on meet's final day

LUBBOCK — Baylor likes to call its gold uniforms “Championship Gold.” The Bears made those yellow singlets shine with plenty of championships on Sunday.

Baylor capped off a glistening showing at the wind-swept Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships with five more victories on Sunday. The closing-day wins included a sweep of both the men’s and women’s 400-meter hurdles behind Nathaniel Ezekiel and Gontse Morake, respectively, the women’s 800 behind veteran Aaliyah Miller, and sweeps in the women’s and men’s 4x400-meter relays.

Those titles gave Baylor seven Big 12 event titles in all, including wins by freshman Johnny Brackins in the men’s long jump and Zaza Nnamdi in the men’s javelin earlier in the meet.

Baylor finished in fourth place in both the women’s and men’s team standings, finishing with 92 and 86 points, respectively. Texas swept the conference team titles.

Nobody was any more impressive for Baylor than Ezekiel. The freshman from Nigeria regained the national lead with a runaway win in the 400 hurdles, busting a meet-record and school-record time of 48.42. That bettered the old Baylor record of 48.43 held by former NCAA champion and BU Athletics Hall of Famer Bayano Kamani since 2000.

In the 4x400 relay, the BU women set both a school and meet record in winning in a time of 3:26.92, beating the old school record by nearly three seconds that had stood since 1998. The BU foursome was made up of Mariah Ayers, Kavia Francis, Gontse Morake and Imaobong Uko.

Meanwhile, Baylor’s men clocked in at 3:02.73 to hold off nationally-ranked TCU and Kansas State. That relay squad for Baylor included Hasani Barr, Matthew Moorer, Jayson Baldridge and Dillon Bedell on the anchor. Baldridge’s third leg was huge in securing the win.

Baylor first-year head coach Michael Ford was asked after the final race, What do you want the country to know about Quarter-Miler U?

"We never left," Ford said.

Prior to the meet, Baylor sixth-year senior Aaliyah Miller talked about how special it is to try to win a Big 12 title and how much she planned to enjoy her final conference meet. She lived up to her promise.

Miller won the eighth Big 12 title of her illustrious career with a victory in the women’s 800. The former NCAA champion — who limited her races this season in order to be at her peak near the end of the year — clocked a meet-record 2:02.31 for a win of more than a second.

In the women’s 400 hurdles, BU’s Morake, a sophomore from South Africa, claimed her first career Big 12 title. Like Ezekiel, she won in convincing fashion with a time of 56.10, nearly a two-second margin over silver medalist Sylvia Schulz (58.10) of Texas Tech.

It came down to a photo finish between a pair of Jamaicans in the women’s 100 hurdles. Baylor’s Ackera Nugent — who won the NCAA indoor title in the 60-meter hurdles in 2021 as a freshman — ran a splendid race and came across the final hurdle with a slight edge over Texas Tech junior Demisha Roswell. But Roswell’s lean at the line gave her the win in a meet-record time of 12.44, while Nugent settled for silver in a still-sizzling time of 12.45. Baylor also took third in the race with Alexis Duncan at 12.93.

How good were Roswell and Nugent? Roswell’s time was fourth-best in NCAA history, while Nugent’s was sixth.

The Bears also had a 2-3 finish in the men’s 110 hurdles. Texas Tech’s Maliek Kendall executed a sharp race in winning in 13.45 seconds. But Baylor freshman Elijah Morris closed strong after clearing the final hurdle and took silver at 13.51, while fellow freshman Johnny Brackins was third at 13.62.

There were loads of blistering-fast races throughout the day’s final meet, and a number of Big 12 records fell by the wayside. Consider this: The Baylor men’s 4x100 relay squad posted a program-record time of 38.96 — but finished just fifth in their race. That speedy foursome for the Bears was made of Laurenz Colbert, Isaiah Cunningham, Kamden Jackson and De’montray Callis.

Cunningham also dashed to a silver medal in the men’s 100. The senior clocked in at 9.97, becoming just the second BU sprinter in history to run a sub-10-second time, along with Travon Bromell, a former Olympian and NCAA sprint champ. Bromell clocked a bevy of sub-10 times at Baylor, led by a 9.76.

On this day, only Texas’s Micaiah Harris ran any faster than Cunningham, as Harris came in at 9.93.

However, the wind was over the allowable limit for the record books.

Kavia Francis set a new BU school record in the women’s 400, but finished fifth in a hotly contested race. Francis ran 51.15, beating the old BU mark of 51.22 run by Kiana Horton in 2018.

Baylor’s next action will come at the NCAA West Prelims May 25-28 in Fayetteville, Ark., as the Bears look to clinch their spots in the NCAA Championships.