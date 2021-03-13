Golden sunset for Baylor track, which claims 3 indoor NCAA titles

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — He’s been the best in the country all season. It’s only fitting that KC Lightfoot closes his indoor season as a national champion.
The Baylor junior pocketed the first national championship of his career on the closing day of the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday at the Tyson Track Center. The victory brought a measure of redemption after Lightfoot never got the chance to compete at last year’s NCAA meet, which was canceled by the oncoming COVID-19 pandemic.
But he wasn’t alone in stuffing a gold medal into his carry-on bag for the Bears. For the women, fifth-year senior Aaliyah Miller won the 800-meter race in a meet-record time of 2:00.69, while freshman Ackera Nugent introduced herself to the country with a triumph in the 60-meter hurdles. That gave Baylor three national champions in all.
Lightfoot thrice raised the bar on the collegiate record this indoor season. He didn’t climb any higher at nationals, but he still managed to set a new facility and meet record by going 19-5 1/2. Lightfoot becomes Baylor’s first-ever pole vault national champion, as well as the program’s first gold medalist at the NCAA indoor meet since Trayvon Bromell claimed the 200-meter crown in 2015.
“It was a big deal, for sure,” Lightfoot said. “It was our main goals for the season, to finish off with an indoor title. To actually get it done, I don’t even know. There’s not even words to describe it, except that I feel like I capped off my indoor season about the best way it could go. The only other thing you could add is if I would’ve kept the American record up there. But it was pretty much a fairy tale story.”
BYU’s Zach McWhorter finished second in the event at 19-0 1/4.
Despite the win, it still required a bit of drama, as Lightfoot needed a third attempt to clear one of his earlier bars.
“Nervous? You can’t not be,” he said. “But it’s not my first time doing it, so it wasn’t anything too crazy. A lot of other people were a lot more nervous than I was, because you definitely don’t want to have to make your third attempt to still have a chance to win. But that’s all right. We get three attempts for a reason. I just happened to use all three.”
Before Lightfoot’s championship performance, Baylor’s best pole vault finish at the NCAA indoor meet was third, as Todd Cooper finished third in 1985 and Bill Payne went for a bronze in 1991. In the outdoor campaign, Baylor has produced two second-place finishes, from Cooper in ’85 and Payne in ’91.
This marks Lighfoot’s fourth All-America designation of his young career. As a freshman in 2019, he finished eighth indoors and fourth outdoors. Last year he was awarded an indoor All-America honor, as he ranked second entering the meet that never got to happen.
His clearance surpassed the old NCAA meet record of 19-4 3/4 set by Akron’s Shawn Barber in 2015 as well as the facility record of 19-5 set by LSU’s Mondo Duplantis in 2019.
But Baylor’s day was just getting started. Nugent, a freshman from Jamaica, became Baylor’s first indoor national champion for the women’s program when she blazed to a winning time of 7.92 in the final of the 60 hurdles. It was a convincing win, as Arkansas’ Daszay Freeman came in second at 7.99 while Texas senior Chanel Brissett, who had beaten Nugent at the Big 12 meet, finished third at 8.01.
Nugent’s time was also an Under-20 world record.
In the process, Nugent became just the second individual to claim a national title for the Baylor women, joining Stacey Smith, now a Baylor assistant coach, who won the outdoor title in the triple jump in 1999. Baylor also won a women’s crown in the 4x400 relay in the 1998 outdoor season.
Meanwhile, in the 800 final, Miller executed a perfect plan to pop off a meet-record time of 2.00.69 to win her first career national title. It was an especially fast race, as the top three finishers all recorded personal-best times.
Miller’s time bested the old NCAA meet record of 2:01.09 by Oregon’s Raevyn Rogers in 2017.
In the last women’s race of the day, Baylor’s 4x400 relay team finished eighth in a time of 3:33.27. That foursome was made up of Kavia Francis, Arria Minor, Miller and Lily Williams.
The Baylor women’s 24 points helped them finish ninth overall in the team standings, one point behind Texas. Arkansas claimed the national team title for the women with 68 points, 11 ahead of Texas A&M. On the men’s side, Oregon was a runaway winner with a whopping 79 points.