Golden sunset for Baylor track, which claims 3 indoor NCAA titles

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — He’s been the best in the country all season. It’s only fitting that KC Lightfoot closes his indoor season as a national champion.

The Baylor junior pocketed the first national championship of his career on the closing day of the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday at the Tyson Track Center. The victory brought a measure of redemption after Lightfoot never got the chance to compete at last year’s NCAA meet, which was canceled by the oncoming COVID-19 pandemic.

But he wasn’t alone in stuffing a gold medal into his carry-on bag for the Bears. For the women, fifth-year senior Aaliyah Miller won the 800-meter race in a meet-record time of 2:00.69, while freshman Ackera Nugent introduced herself to the country with a triumph in the 60-meter hurdles. That gave Baylor three national champions in all.

Lightfoot thrice raised the bar on the collegiate record this indoor season. He didn’t climb any higher at nationals, but he still managed to set a new facility and meet record by going 19-5 1/2. Lightfoot becomes Baylor’s first-ever pole vault national champion, as well as the program’s first gold medalist at the NCAA indoor meet since Trayvon Bromell claimed the 200-meter crown in 2015.