Golding named UTEP coach
Abilene Christian's Joe Golding was named UTEP's head coach on Tuesday night.

Baylor assistant coach Jerome Tang was among five candidates who were chosen to interview for the job. The position opened after Rodney Terry accepted an assistant coaching position under Chris Beard at Texas after two years as UTEP's head coach.

In 10 years at ACU, Golding went 158-144 including a 71-23 record over the last three years. Seeded No. 14, ACU pulled off a 53-52 win over No. 3 Texas in the opening round of this year's NCAA tournament and finished the season with a 24-5 record.

