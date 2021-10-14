Golf notebook: Waco City Championship returns this weekend

“The comment we always receive is that a lot of these players have never been to Waco and it’s amazing we have this great of a course,” Cunningham said.

Earlier this year, Ridgewood members voted to undergo a complete course renovation by Oklahoma architect Trip Davis, likely in 2023.

Bears wrap up Big 12 Match Play

Baylor’s men’s golf team wrapped up their 2021 fall campaign this week at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament, where they are a two-time champion, while the Baylor women have a nationally televised event next week at the prestigious Alotian Club outside of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Jay Goble’s BU women will be facing a top ranked competition at the Tom Fazio-designed course with the match play matches televised on The Golf Channel next week.

“I can promise you most of these teams will be in the national championship next spring, and I want my team to see we can compete against the best.” Goble said. “We’re as good as any team out there and we can learn and get better from any experience.

“It’s gives you a lot of exposure to be featured on TV and I still hear on the recruiting trails girls saying, 'I’ve seen you on TV before.'"