Baylor baseball picked up a 10-3 victory over Cal State Bakersfield Thursday night at Baylor Ballpark to open the final series of the season.

Grant Golomb (3-3) earned the win with a scoreless five inning outing out of the bullpen, giving up just one hit and two walks while striking out five.

Mason Marriott (1-7) had a four inning start, allowing all three Roadrunner runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four.

Catcher Cortlan Castle and outfielder Daniel Altman led the Bears (18-35) with 2-for-3 nights. They each picked up a double while Castle was responsible for a pair of RBI. Baylor was just outhit 8-6 but CSUB (18-29) left nine runners on base to the Bears’ six.

Baylor took an early lead with two runs in the first as Hunter Teplanszky scored on a passed ball and Kolby Branch came in on a sac fly by Gavin Brzozowski.

The Roadrunners responded with two in the top of the second on a two-run homer by Kyler Stancato. Baylor got the pair of runs back in the bottom of the inning as Cole Tremain scored on a fielder’s choice and Jack Johnson went home on a fly ball by Branch.

Bakersfield cut the edge to one in the fourth when Cody Hendriks drove in Konnor Palmeira with a single.

Baylor put up a pair of three-spots in the sixth and seventh to put away the win.

The series continues at 6:30 p.m. Friday from Baylor Ballpark.