Mike McGraw has been coaching college golf for nearly 30 years. He knows when a young team is coming together.

To that end, McGraw feels confident that his Baylor men's golf team is in the right place entering the 2023 NCAA Championships beginning Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

McGraw’s team advanced through regional qualifying at the tough Morgan Hill course in Northern California. The Bears are in the NCAA Championships for the 10th time in school history, including the fifth appearance in McGraw’s eight years at Baylor.

“The good news is that the team faced adversity in the Big 12 tournament and handled it well. The guys came together at the right time at regionals and it makes me fired up for the week at Grayhawk,” McGraw said.

The Bears open tournament play on Friday at the par-72 Grayhawk layout with additional rounds on Saturday and Sunday. The 30-team field will be sliced in half to 15 for another round of stroke play on Monday, and then match play for the remaining eight teams starts on Tuesday to determine a national champion.

No member of Baylor's team has ever played in a NCAA Championship before, but each has played in a tournament at Grayhawk in the past. McGraw said the Bears' good play last week in Morgan Hill can certainly carry on to the national tournament.

“I’ve been preaching to them that good golf travels and it goes where you go. You don’t have to do something special at the national championship, just play your game," McGraw said.

“We’ve done the advance work to get prepared for Grayhawk and now we just have to play our game,” said BU senior Johnny Keefer. “We know what we’re capable of, and the regionals showed us a lot.”

The key to Baylor advancement to Grayhawk, after a mid-level finish at the Big 12 tournament, was that each day of the regional tournament, a different player shot a score of 69.

First it was senior Tyler Isenhart, who shot an opening 69, followed by Keefer with a 69 on day two then sophomore Drew Wrightson who fired a final-round 69, 14 shots better than his second-round score.

“We all know how talented Drew is and to put down a score like that in the final day was huge for the team, but also for his own confidence because he struggled some in the second round,” said sophomore Zach Heffernan. “The fact we played a tough course for regionals should really prepare us for this week. It's a course I like from playing here in the past."

McGraw said with this being the first time for any of the Baylor players in the NCAA Championships and with the Bears far from a favorite this week, he is telling his team nothing special is needed to advance in the tournament. He just craves consistency.

“Rest is really important for it’s a long week plus, hydration with the heat here, but just be yourself. Take your game and plod along at Scottsdale and you will be fine," McGraw said. “Jack Nicklaus always said, play your game and let the other players make the mistakes, that’s all we’re asking them to do.”