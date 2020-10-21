Goodbye COVID-19, hello Final Four? Baylor men ready to battle tough schedule with experience, depth

Since his players began returning to campus this summer, Drew’s biggest worry hasn’t been whether his team will practice at a high level. His main fear has been whether COVID-19 tests come back positive and interrupt strength training and practices.

“Every coach’s biggest anxiety moment of the week is always when you get the COVID test results back,” Drew said. “If they’re good, you get to keep practicing. If they’re not, you don’t. So I think the players also take it as a blessing to be in the gym and have an opportunity to compete and do what they love to do.”

So far, the Bears have been fortunate to have a lot of continuity in practices. Drew likes the way his players are following COVID-19 protocols off the court to allow them to stay healthy.

“You can do everything right and still get COVID,” Drew said. “But I think we have a really good group. With our maturity level, the players tend to do the right thing. Most of them, if they’re not in the gym, they’re either in their apartments or in class. But they’re staying away from people and socially distancing and doing the right thing.”