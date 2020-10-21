Goodbye COVID-19, hello Final Four? Bears ready to battle tough schedule with experience, depth

The sadness and sense of loss were palpable for Scott Drew’s Baylor basketball team when COVID-19 ended the 2020 NCAA tournament before it started last March.
With a dazzling 26-4 record and a second-place Big 12 finish, the Bears had set themselves up for their first-ever No. 1 regional seed.
Baylor’s returning veterans — and there are a lot of them — haven’t forgotten how grimly last season ended.
COVID-19 is still around but that hasn’t derailed the Bears’ optimism as they began practice last week for what could be another remarkable season that they hope will end at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at the Final Four.
“We have a lot of people coming back, and we get another swing at this,” Drew said. “For some programs out there, you lose half your team or three or four of your key starters, it is a different situation. We’re definitely going to miss the guys that are gone, but we return enough that I know they’re all excited to get a chance to finish what we started last year.”
Both third-team All-America junior guard Jared Butler and fifth-year senior starting guard MaCio Teague tested the NBA draft waters but decided to return to Baylor.
Do-it-all fifth-year forward Mark Vital and fourth-year junior point guard Davion Mitchell will also return to the starting lineup. Junior forwards Matthew Mayer and Flo Thamba are poised for bigger contributions, while UNLV transfer forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Presbyterian transfer sharp-shooting guard Adam Flagler will gain eligibility after redshirting last season.
Still recovering from a knee injury that cut short his 2018-19 season, forward Tristan Clark struggled last year but could very well be a force this season.
It’s a stacked team and everybody knows it. Either Baylor or Gonzaga will likely be the preseason No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll.
"I think last year you can gain a lot from that experience of five weeks being ranked No. 1 and just the pressures and different stresses that are involved with that," Drew said. "At the same time, experience can help you, but it doesn’t guarantee success. I know we’ll have our own set of challenges, like every year you do. We have to make sure that we’re all on the same page and have that same hunger and humility, and play with the same joy that we did last year."
With such a talented team, Drew has put together perhaps Baylor’s most challenging nonconference schedule in his 18 seasons at the school.
The Bears will open their 27-game schedule Nov. 25-26 in the Empire Sun Classic in Uncasville, Conn., in a four-team field that includes Villanova, Arizona State and Boston College.
A yet to be announced opponent in the Big 12-Big East Battle will be up next for the Bears. Baylor will then head to Orlando to play in the Jimmy V Classic before a showdown against Gonzaga on Dec. 5 in Indianapolis.
The Bears will also face Auburn on Jan. 30 at the Ferrell Center in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Baylor is expected to finalize its schedule within the next two weeks.
“Definitely when we made our schedule we wanted to have a team that can handle that,” Drew said. “I know at one point (college basketball analyst) Andy Katz had Illinois, Villanova, Gonzaga and Baylor as his No. 1 seeds. Depending on who we actually play in the (Empire Sun Classic) tournament and who Jimmy V finalizes and selects, there’s a chance we play three out of those in the first five games. Our guys want to play against the best, they want to see where they stack up.”
Since COVID-19 issues could arise during the season, Drew expects a deep bench to be more important than ever.
Though the Bears likely won’t have to count heavily on young players, he wants redshirt freshman forward Jordan Turner and true freshman guard LJ Cryer, forward Dain Dainja and 7-0 center Zach Loveday to be ready to play.
“With COVID and the possibility of missing people during the year, you definitely have to have depth,” Drew said. “Several times during the year, you might be playing back to back games or quick turnarounds, which means teams with depth is something that benefits you as well. Teams that are older with experience with people who are already in your program definitely should help you at the beginning of the year, for sure.”
Since his players began returning to campus this summer, Drew’s biggest worry hasn’t been whether his team will practice at a high level. His main fear has been whether COVID-19 tests come back positive and interrupt strength training and practices.
“Every coach’s biggest anxiety moment of the week is always when you get the COVID test results back,” Drew said. “If they’re good, you get to keep practicing. If they’re not, you don’t. So I think the players also take it as a blessing to be in the gym and have an opportunity to compete and do what they love to do.”
So far, the Bears have been fortunate to have a lot of continuity in practices. Drew likes the way his players are following COVID-19 protocols off the court to allow them to stay healthy.
“You can do everything right and still get COVID,” Drew said. “But I think we have a really good group. With our maturity level, the players tend to do the right thing. Most of them, if they’re not in the gym, they’re either in their apartments or in class. But they’re staying away from people and socially distancing and doing the right thing.”
The Bears have revised their schedule numerous times, and Drew expects more changes to occur due to COVID-19 outbreaks. But he believes he has the talent, depth and experience to combat anything that’s thrown their way.
“We’re on schedule number like 18,” Drew said. “We just keep tearing them up, and like everybody else, trying to put everything together. Flexibility is going to be of utmost importance. We’re all cheering for a vaccine, better treatments, to be able to cut down on our direct contacts and contact tracing. But at the same time, until then, we’re committed, college basketball and universities, to put our student-athletes in a safe environment and allow them to pursue their goals and dreams.”
