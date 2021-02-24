Goose lets loose in 6-1 Baylor win over UTA

Back for her fifth season after COVID-19 shortened 2020, Goose McGlaun wants to return to the scary hitter she was upon arriving at Baylor.

McGlaun slugged 14 homers in each of her first two seasons in 2017-18.

Pounding a homer and a double, McGlaun showed the No. 21 Lady Bears that her power potential is still there in Wednesday night’s 6-1 win over UTA in the home opener at Getterman Stadium.

After her power numbers dropped to three homers in 2019 and one last season, McGlaun is looking for double-digit long balls. McGlaun blasted her solo homer over the left-field fence in a three-run sixth inning as the Lady Bears improved to 2-1.

“Especially after the little bit of a slow start I had last year with COVID hitting, I was ready,” McGlaun said. “I worked on a transfer of weight during the off-season, a lot of reps and stuff like that, so it’s nice to see it pay off for sure.”

But McGlaun wasn’t the only Baylor hitter who displayed muscle against the Mavericks (0-3).

Six of Baylor’s eight hits were for extra bases as second-year freshman Emily Hott lifted her first career homer over the right-field fence in the third inning, Lou Gilbert tripled, and Josie Bower and Hannah Thompson doubled.