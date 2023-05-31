Govan is the first All-America selection for the Bears since centerfielder Jessie Scroggins in 2018 and is the 11th in program history.

In her first season at Baylor after transferring from SFA, Govan led Baylor with a .369 batting average, 11 home runs and 54 RBIs. She is the first Baylor player to reach double-digit home runs since 2019 and also leads the Big 12 with 47 walks while holding a .513 on-base percentage.