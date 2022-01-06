Grant Miller returning for Bears

Baylor offensive lineman Grant Miller announced Thursday that he will return in 2022 for his fifth season of collegiate eligibility.
Miller was a starting guard for the Bears' much improved offensive line in 2021 after arriving as a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt.
The 6-4, 309-pound Miller spent four years at Vanderbilt, logging 31 games played with 16 starts following a 2017 redshirt season.
The NCAA is allowing players an extra season since the 2020 season didn't count against eligibility due COVID-19 interruptions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.