Grant Teaff excited for Baylor-Houston revival

The Cougars went on to win the SWC co-title with Texas Tech with a 7-1 record. Since they had beaten the Red Raiders, the Cougars received a Cotton Bowl berth where they rolled to a 30-21 win over Maryland to finish 10-2 and earn the No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press poll.

That was the first of three SWC championships for the Cougars in their first four years in the league. They beat Baylor all four seasons, but the Bears bounced back with a 24-12 win on Oct. 4, 1980, en route to their second SWC title under Teaff.

“That win was huge for us in 1980,” Teaff said. “It really told us that we had a good team, and the players were beginning to feel the same way. Beating Houston gave us a lot of confidence. Any time you could beat a Bill Yeoman team it was big.”

After Yeoman’s last season in 1986, Jack Pardee took over as head coach and hired John Jenkins as his offensive coordinator. Operating the Cougars’ dynamic run-and-shoot offense, Andre Ware became the first black quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy in 1989.

Ware passed for 4,699 yards and 46 touchdowns for a Houston offense that averaged 53.5 points per game. On Oct. 7, 1989, Ware torched a strong Baylor defense for 514 yards and six touchdowns in a 66-10 win at the Astrodome.