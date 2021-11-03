Greedy in the best way possible: Baylor defenders show off ball-hawking abilities

Certainly, a heavy pass rush seems to have a direct correlation on a defense’s back-end coverage. That’s not exactly breaking news as it pertains to pass break-ups. Baylor’s blitzers generated four quarterback hurries in the win over the Longhorns, aiding those seven PBUs. In every game that Baylor has produced multiple QB pressures, the defense has also tallied multiple break-ups. In the one game where the Bears came up with only one hurry, a 31-29 home win over Iowa State, they had zero deflections.

So, it’s a symbiotic relationship. The secondary needs the big guys up front to light the stove and bring the heat, so that the DBs can cook up the turnover.

“We’re playing with a lot of confidence, honestly,” said defensive lineman TJ Franklin, and such confidence shows. The Bears have bagged 13 sacks in the past three games, wins over West Virginia, BYU and Texas.

However, sometimes everything goes right for the opposing offense, and Baylor’s back-end defenders still make a play. It’s a game of inches, and athletes have to be athletes. The Bears were able to make several incredibly athletic plays against Thompson and the Longhorns, whether it was Al Walcott or Christian Morgan or Kalon “Boogie” Barnes swooping in at the last moment to knock the ball away on an otherwise pinpoint delivery.