Greedy in the best way possible: Baylor defenders show off ball-hawking abilities

Most football stat programs chart a team’s “drives,” although maybe they should track a team’s possessions. After all, some drives don’t really go anywhere.
Here’s the thing about a possession, though. Once the ball is in the air, the offense doesn’t really possess it anymore. It’s up for grabs. Give it up for the defenders at Baylor, who have fully embraced the truth of that concept.
“That’s a big emphasis, we’re always trying to get turnovers,” Baylor safety Jalen Pitre said. “It’s as much ours as it is theirs.”
While takeaways are always a primary objective for any defensive unit, the most elementary aspect of pass defense involves the prevention of the receiver from making the catch. To wit: In Baylor’s 31-24 win over Texas last weekend, the Bears produced a season-high seven pass break-ups.
Breaking up is hard to do? Not at PBU, baby.
“It was good. That’s one of the strengths with the defense,” Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said. “At our best, we’re heavy zone, and their eyes, and their ability to get breaks in drives, and either disrupt the play or make an interception, that’s the strength of it. Their quarterback (Casey Thompson) has struggled throwing into coverage, throwing it up when he’s pressure. And I think those things we were able to force, especially in pressure situations, aided by the home crowd.”
Certainly, a heavy pass rush seems to have a direct correlation on a defense’s back-end coverage. That’s not exactly breaking news as it pertains to pass break-ups. Baylor’s blitzers generated four quarterback hurries in the win over the Longhorns, aiding those seven PBUs. In every game that Baylor has produced multiple QB pressures, the defense has also tallied multiple break-ups. In the one game where the Bears came up with only one hurry, a 31-29 home win over Iowa State, they had zero deflections.
So, it’s a symbiotic relationship. The secondary needs the big guys up front to light the stove and bring the heat, so that the DBs can cook up the turnover.
“We’re playing with a lot of confidence, honestly,” said defensive lineman TJ Franklin, and such confidence shows. The Bears have bagged 13 sacks in the past three games, wins over West Virginia, BYU and Texas.
However, sometimes everything goes right for the opposing offense, and Baylor’s back-end defenders still make a play. It’s a game of inches, and athletes have to be athletes. The Bears were able to make several incredibly athletic plays against Thompson and the Longhorns, whether it was Al Walcott or Christian Morgan or Kalon “Boogie” Barnes swooping in at the last moment to knock the ball away on an otherwise pinpoint delivery.
“A lot of it is athletes,” Aranda said. “I think we have a lot of guys with great instinct and great ball skills. I think our last two years, speaking for me, but just going back previous to that in terms of interceptions, and deflections and batted balls, is (incredibly) strong whether you’re talking the line of scrimmage or you’re talking the back end. There is a knack for playing the ball here at Baylor, so I’m fortunate to be part of it.”
JT Woods is known as The Heartbreak Kid on Baylor’s defense, but maybe the senior safety should be called the Walking Takeaway. Woods pocketed three tackles, a pass breakup and an interception against Texas, and now has two picks on the season to go with one fumble recovery. (He also had an interception of Iowa State’s potential game-tying two-point conversion pass that didn’t go down as a pick in his official stats.)
“That’s something we try to get better on each week, and I think our confidence is growing, especially in the back end when the ball is in the air,” said Pitre, who contributed a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a breakup in the Texas game. “You guys saw JT get another pick. He’s like a magnet to the ball. We really try to take pride in that and we try to become receivers when the ball is in the air.”
Woods isn’t the only Baylor defender playing the role of Sticky Bandit. Overall, Baylor’s nine interceptions top the Big 12 and are tied for 22nd nationally, with six different players picking off passes.
Aranda knows the look and feel of a national championship-caliber defense, and he also knows that Baylor isn’t there yet. The Bears are far from a finishing product. At different stages of the season, Baylor has struggled in giving up big plays, those so-called “chunk plays” that defensive coaches detest where the other team capitalizes on a breakdown and scoops up a large chunk of yardage.
Against a fairly explosive offense in Texas last week, Baylor was better in that regard. Aranda said that part of that improvement can be traced to the Bears’ bye week, when the team went through some self-scouting and figured out what worked and what didn’t.
Sometimes, that means going back to something that worked once before.
“People that don’t give up big plays, here’s what they do,” Aranda said. “And it looks all shiny and new. We call that the Berenstain Bears’ search. There’s a Berenstain Bears’ book on ‘Old Hat, New Hat,’ where he wants a new hat. Papa Berenstain Bear, he’s trying all these hats on: too tight, too loose, too colorful, too shiny. And he finally puts on his old hat.
“So, that’s what that was. But, I think you have to go through that. Because if you don’t, you’re not asking the right questions and you’re not getting the answers that your opponents are getting.”