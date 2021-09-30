Griffin thrilled to analyze Baylor-OSU game

Griffin was always known for his candor in interviews as a player, and he’s brought that approach to the booth. He can’t hold back his excitement for the game.

“Part of this gig I realized that who you naturally are is going to naturally come out on the air,” Griffin said. “I seem to be a super excited guy. I love football.”

Griffin has enjoyed watching the Bears vault into the Top 25 following their 4-0 start that included last week’s 31-29 win over then-No. 14 Iowa State. He’s impressed by how far Baylor has progressed this season after Dave Aranda’s first team finished 2-7.

“They came out firing on all cylinders against Iowa State and had a rough second half, but they still won the game,” Griffin said. “This team is light years ahead of last year, and you can’t speak enough about how Coach Aranda has made that transition from the difficulties of last year with COVID and Zoom meetings to really not getting to see his guys or install what he likes to do.”

With his quiet demeanor and philosophical approach to building relationships with players, Aranda is different from many coaches.