Griffin thrilled to analyze Baylor-OSU game

A decade ago, Robert Griffin III was leading the Baylor football program to a resurgence during his 2011 Heisman Trophy winning season.
On Saturday night, Griffin will have a much different role in the ESPN2 television booth analyzing the Top 25 matchup between No. 21 Baylor and No. 19 Oklahoma State high above the field at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.
“I’m not going to sugar coat it,” Griffin said. “It’s a pretty exciting time for me. This whole experience at ESPN has been phenomenal. I’m really appreciative and honored to be able to call my first game for my alma mater.”
Griffin joined ESPN in August as an analyst following an eight-year NFL career with Washington, Cleveland, and most recently a three-year stint as the Baltimore Ravens’ backup quarterback.
Instead of scrambling to avoid defenders and throwing touchdown passes, Griffin’s new role is to provide commentary and analysis of games.
Griffin admits that his TV skills are still a work in progress, but he’s enjoyed teaming with veteran ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones.
“He’s 59 but you wouldn’t think he’s 59 by listening to him talk or the energy he brings,” Griffin said. “The biggest complement he’s given me is he’s having fun again, and that’s a testament to his love of football and how well our crew is working together right now.”
Griffin was always known for his candor in interviews as a player, and he’s brought that approach to the booth. He can’t hold back his excitement for the game.
“Part of this gig I realized that who you naturally are is going to naturally come out on the air,” Griffin said. “I seem to be a super excited guy. I love football.”
Griffin has enjoyed watching the Bears vault into the Top 25 following their 4-0 start that included last week’s 31-29 win over then-No. 14 Iowa State. He’s impressed by how far Baylor has progressed this season after Dave Aranda’s first team finished 2-7.
“They came out firing on all cylinders against Iowa State and had a rough second half, but they still won the game,” Griffin said. “This team is light years ahead of last year, and you can’t speak enough about how Coach Aranda has made that transition from the difficulties of last year with COVID and Zoom meetings to really not getting to see his guys or install what he likes to do.”
With his quiet demeanor and philosophical approach to building relationships with players, Aranda is different from many coaches.
“He’s a whisperer type of coach,” Griffin said. “He’s like a Jedi, don’t you know what I mean? He’s a relationship guy, and this year he’s been able to establish those relationships and put his program in, and you see the benefits of it now with Baylor being 4-0.”
Griffin has also been impressed with how fourth-year junior Gerry Bohanon has handled stepping into the starting quarterback role.
“Gerry’s night and day different from what anyone has seen from him at Baylor,” Griffin said. “That’s a testament to his hard work, even from last year to see how he plays and processes it. His consistency and accuracy throwing the ball is remarkable, and he protects the football and gives his team a chance to win. The offensive line is playing better and the running game multi-faceted.”
Griffin also praised Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy on the way he’s built his 4-0 team and the adjustments he’s made.
Nobody knows better than Griffin how difficult it is to play at Boone Pickens Stadium. Griffin was on the losing side in all three of Baylor’s games in Stillwater from 2008-11, including a 59-24 loss during his Heisman season.
“Boone Pickens is a tough environment,” Griffin said. “When you get down to the field, the stands are breathing down on your neck. Boone Pickens is definitely a place where it makes you feel like you’re surrounded as an opposing team. We haven’t had great experiences there, but this Baylor team is a different team and you don’t have to carry that baggage of myself or any other team before them. It will be interesting to see how they adjust to that environment.”
As a broadcaster, Griffin has to analyze the game from a neutral perspective. But he understands that’s part of his job, even if his alma mater is involved.
“I’m going to be bi-partisan and call the game the way it’s being played,” Griffin said. “I’m looking forward to a big-time Big 12 matchup. Whichever of these teams win is going to have to carry the torch if anything happens to Oklahoma down the stretch for the College Football Playoff.”