Grimes' BYU success beacon for Bears

But even Brewer’s experience and savvy couldn’t save Baylor’s offense last season. With a running game that ranked 123rd out of 127 NCAA Division I teams with 90.3 yards rushing per game, pass rushers could tee off on Brewer.

With Brewer transferring to Utah for his final season of eligibility, Bohanon and Zeno will have to prove themselves. Aranda didn’t name a starter following the completion of spring drills, and a decision probably won’t be made until close to the Sept. 4 opener against Texas State.

The 6-3, 221-pound Bohanon appears to be the most versatile of the two quarterbacks since he’s a dangerous runner, but Zeno has the more powerful arm.

Though all of Baylor’s quarterbacks need considerably more development, they showed some good signs during the spring game, and have gained the confidence of their teammates. Redshirt freshman Blake Shapen and true freshman Kyron Drones back up Bohanon and Zeno.