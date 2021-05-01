Grimes' BYU success beacon for Bears

When the New York Jets chose BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the second pick in the NFL Draft, nobody was more thrilled than Jeff Grimes.
Working in Grimes’ dynamic offense, Wilson thrived last season as he completed 73.5 percent of his passes for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns while showing his versatility by rushing for 254 yards and 10 scores.
While Baylor’s offense clearly has miles to go behind a new starting quarterback in junior Gerry Bohanon or sophomore Jacob Zeno, it’s easy to see why Bears coach Dave Aranda hired Grimes as offensive coordinator in January after three seasons at BYU.
Grimes’ wide-zone attack doesn’t just provide quarterbacks an avenue for great success, it has the capability of producing a 1,000-yard rusher like Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for 1,304 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. One of Grimes' strengths is the ability to teach the offense without making it too complicated.
“He’s someone who can command a room and someone who believes in simplicity,” Aranda said. “That simple can be sophisticated. You don’t have to be complex, you don’t have to have all these bells and whistles. Our kids can relate to that, and when things are simple you can go out and execute.”
When Baylor’s spring drills wrapped up last Saturday with the Green and Gold game at McLane Stadium, the Bears’ defense was significantly ahead of the offense.
That’s no surprise since 10 starters return from a defense that kept the Bears in most games in Aranda’s debut season despite their 2-7 record.
Baylor’s defense has a chance to be dominant with a pair of all-Big 12 performers returning in linebacker Terrel Bernard and safety-linebacker Jalen Pitre, a veteran secondary, and LSU transfer Siaki “Apu” Ika providing a commanding presence up front.
Baylor's offense is much more a work in progress. After ranking ninth in the Big 12 with 310.2 yards and 23.3 points per game, offensive coordinator Larry Fedora was replaced by Grimes.
Grimes wants to install an offense that combines explosive, game-breaking plays with the physicality to pick up tough yardage.
“The way you have an opportunity to win the game is to go out there and play with violence and play with an edge, whether that means running the football downfield or throwing the football down the field,” Grimes said. “We’re an attacking, multiple formation offense that runs a few plays a lot of ways with as much misdirection as anyone in the country.”
For the last three years, the Bears had a security blanket in quarterback Charlie Brewer.
After moving into the starting lineup late in his freshman year in 2017, Brewer was instrumental in the rise of Baylor’s program under Matt Rhule as it went 7-6 and won the Texas Bowl in 2018 before reaching the Big 12 championship game in 2019 and finishing an 11-3 season with a loss to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
But even Brewer’s experience and savvy couldn’t save Baylor’s offense last season. With a running game that ranked 123rd out of 127 NCAA Division I teams with 90.3 yards rushing per game, pass rushers could tee off on Brewer.
With Brewer transferring to Utah for his final season of eligibility, Bohanon and Zeno will have to prove themselves. Aranda didn’t name a starter following the completion of spring drills, and a decision probably won’t be made until close to the Sept. 4 opener against Texas State.
The 6-3, 221-pound Bohanon appears to be the most versatile of the two quarterbacks since he’s a dangerous runner, but Zeno has the more powerful arm.
Though all of Baylor’s quarterbacks need considerably more development, they showed some good signs during the spring game, and have gained the confidence of their teammates. Redshirt freshman Blake Shapen and true freshman Kyron Drones back up Bohanon and Zeno.
“I think we have a lot of really good quarterbacks, which is awesome because that’s something not every team has is depth at quarterback,” said Baylor tight end Christoph Henle. “I think all those guys are good at different things, and they’re good at different aspects of our offense. I don’t think there’s ever a moment where we look in the huddle and go like 'Oh this guy’s in and now we have to do a certain thing'.
“Each and very quarterback we have is better at some things and not as good in other things. But overall I’m really confident in our quarterback room. Coach (Shawn) Bell is going to get these guys right, and we already saw how much growth there has been this spring at quarterback.”
Just as vital to Baylor’s season is improvement in the offensive line. Baylor hasn’t had an offensive line that could dominate opponents since former coach Art Briles' final season in 2015.
The Bears have some experience to build around with left tackle Connor Galvin, guard Johncarlo Valentin and center Xavier Newman-Johnson. Vanderbilt graduate transfer Grant Miller, the son of former Baylor all-Southwest Conference offensive lineman Fred Miller, should step into a starting role after making 16 career starts for the Commodores.
The addition of strength coach Vic Valoria from LSU has paid off in the weight room. Though the offensive linemen are always building to get bigger and stronger, offensive line coach Eric Mateos said they’ve already got a lot of strength up front.
“We’ve got some strong cats,” Mateos said. “We’ve got some bonafide freaks. It’s not an empty cupboard. There’s talent in the room and it’s my job to coach them and give them the technique and the confidence to go play fast and run through somebody’s face.”
If the quarterbacks and offensive line can continue to progress, the rest of Baylor’s offense should have a chance to thrive.
Trestan Ebner is an All-America kick returner and outstanding receiver out of the backfield who has been working on becoming a more consistent runner. Craig “Sqwirl” Williams will give the Bears breakaway speed when he returns from last season's knee injury. Qualan Jones and Abram Smith are downhill runners who should be valuable in short yardage situations.
Wide receivers R.J. Sneed, Tyquan Thornton, Josh Fleeks, Gavin Holmes and Jared Arkinson bring a lot of experience to the table. Grimes will likely use tight ends more prominently in the passing game, which is exciting news to veterans Henle, Ben Sims and Tyler Henderson.
Aranda is confident that Grimes’ offensive attack can be effective and the Bears will produce a dynamic offense that can complement the defense.
“I think the more effective we can run the ball, the more secondary players are going to be tied to the run, the more we get the one-on-one (in the passing game),” Aranda said. “To be the consistent, reliable offense we want comes with running the football and really setting the stage for the play-action pass.”