Two years ago, it was Sophia Young’s turn. Last year, Scott Drew took up the cause. In 2024, could it be Brittney Griner’s time to represent Baylor basketball as a member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame?

Quite possibly.

Griner, the NCAA’s all-time leading shotblocker, was named to the Hall of Fame’s ballot for the Class of 2024, following the selection committee’s annual meeting on Tuesday. Other local connections to the ballot included former La Vega and Major League pitcher Arthur Rhodes making the primary ballot, and former McLennan Community College and MLB outfielder Jay Buhner making the veterans ballot.

Additionally, Waco’s own Andy Cooper, one of the great Negro Leagues pitchers in history, has already been voted in and will be inducted with the 2024 class. Cooper was born in Waco in 1898 and starred as a left-handed pitcher for the Detroit Stars, Kansas City Monarchs and Chicago American Giants from 1920-37. He was part of three pennant-winning teams and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Griner was one of two people from the sport of basketball who made the primary ballot, along with Leon “Red” Spencer, a former Trinity Valley Community College coach who is the winningest JUCO coach in Texas history. The ballot also includes eight football coaches in Highland Park’s Randy Allen, Aledo’s Tim Buchanan, Corpus Christi Calallen’s Phil Danaher, Austin Westlake’s Todd Dodge, former Galena Park North Shore coach Jon Kay, Air Raid offense pioneer Hal Mumme, former Texas A&M head coach Jackie Sherrill and former Texas Tech head coach Mike Leach, who died in December of 2022.

The rest of the primary ballot, made up of people whose careers remain active or wrapped up within the past 20 years, included Houston Astros All-Star Jose Altuve, former University of Texas and Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles, former Texas Rangers slugger Juan Gonzalez, Texas Tech track and field coach Wes Kittley, former UT quarterback Colt McCoy, Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford, former TCU and Texas track coach Bubba Thornton, former U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team captain Carla Werden Overbeck, and former UT softball great Christa Williams.

Griner, of course, revolutionized women’s basketball as a 6-foot-9 dunking and shot-swatting center at Baylor from 2009-13. She helped Kim Mulkey’s team go 40-0 on their way to the NCAA championship in 2012. An eight-time WNBA All-Star with the Phoenix Mercury, Griner made international headlines last year when she was arrested on drug smuggling charges in Russia and spent nearly 10 months in prison before the United States successfully brokered her release.

Rhodes went 17-0 as a La Vega senior in 1988. In pro baseball, he carved out a niche as a lights-out left-hander out of the bullpen, playing for 20 years in the big leagues and winning a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.

The 12-person veterans ballot is comprised of players, coaches or administrators whose careers ended 20 or more years ago. In addition to Buhner, the 2024 veterans ballot consisted of former University of Texas running back Chris Gilbert, former University of Houston football star Wilson Whitley, Judge Roy Hofheinz, who brought to life the Astrodome, former MLB manager Cito Gaston, former Texas A&I football coach Richard Ritchie, former Prairie View A&M football coach Billy Nicks, former Prairie View track coach Barbara Jacket, former Olympic sprinter Fred Newhouse, rodeo barrel racing champion Charmayne James, former Southwest Conference Basketball Player of the Year Ira Terrell of SMU, and former three-time All-American pitcher Kirk Dressendorfer of Texas.

Buhner helped MCC win its first NJCAA title in 1983 before going on to a successful 15-year MLB career in which he hit 310 home runs.

Voting for the Class of 2024 will begin in July and conclude in August. To become a voting member of the Hall of Fame, visit www.tshof.org and click to sign up. Membership packages begin at $25.

Next year’s Texas Sports Hall of Fame banquet will be April 13, 2024 at The Base.