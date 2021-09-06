Ground control: Baylor Bears plan to continue imposing will up front

“I thought there was confidence, and that confidence grew as the game went on,” Aranda said. “In going around the locker room after the game, it was pretty measured. I think everyone felt good about the win but also knew we could have played a lot better. When I went over to the O-line section, they were very confident, very trusting of the scheme and of their teammates.”

Baylor’s starting offensive line against the Bobcats featured left tackle Connor Galvin, left guard Xavier Newman-Johnson, center Jacob Gall, right guard Grant Miller and sophomore right tackle Gavin Byers, the only starter up front who isn’t a senior.

They opened holes throughout the game, and Ebner and Smith complemented them by picking up some tough yardage on their own. It was an eye-opening performance after the Bears ranked last in the Big 12 with an anemic 90.3 yards rushing per game in 2020.

“Connor Galvin mentioned there was a point in the game that we didn’t know if it was last year’s group if we would have fought through,” Aranda said. “I didn’t really ask for that. It kind of shook me a little bit, but I’m glad he said it. I think things like that are little wins that are going to end up being big ones. We’ve just got to keep at it.”