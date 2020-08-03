You are the owner of this article.
Guard McDaniel announces transfer to Lady Bears
Penn St Wisconsin Basketball

Kamaria McDaniel (5) announced on Monday that she is transferring to Baylor. McDaniel averaged 19.8 points and earned All-Big Ten last season at Penn State.

 Associated Press -- Andy Manis

The Baylor women’s basketball team continues to attract talented backcourt players from both the high school ranks and other high-profile universities.

On Monday, guard Kamaria McDaniel, formerly of Penn State, announced via Twitter that she is headed to the Lady Bears.

“Let’s Get it,” McDaniel stated in a portion of her tweet, which also referenced Matthew 19:26 and tagged @BaylorWBB and @KimMulkey.

McDaniel, a 5-foot-10 guard from Dearborn Heights Robichaud High School in Michigan, was an All-Big Ten selection as she averaged 19.8 points and 3.1 assists as a junior last season.

She joins former UCLA guard Jaden Owens and former Stanford guard DiJonai Carrington, all of whom have announced their transfers to Baylor since the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Carrington is a graduate transfer who will be eligible immediately. McDaneil and Owens are standard transfers who, according to current NCAA rules, will have to sit out the upcoming season and then become eligible for the 2021-22 season.

Along with the three transfers, the Lady Bears have two incoming freshmen – guard Sarah Andrews and center Hannah Gusters, both from Irving MacArthur High School – who will be eligible for the 2020-21 season.

Players who will be competing for playing time at the guard positions in the upcoming season include Andrews, returning players DiDi Richards, Moon Ursin, Trinity Oliver and Jordyn Oliver, and Carrington.

The potential rotation of guards for the 2021-22 so far includes McDaniel, Owens, Andrews, Trinity Oliver and Jordyn Oliver.

