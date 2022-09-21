Halfway to a thousand: McGuyre reaches 500-win milestone as Baylor stops TCU, 3-1

Ryan McGuyre got the game ball, but not surprisingly, all he wanted to talk about was everyone else.

McGuyre’s Baylor team continued to terminate at a high level, and the 14th-ranked Bears deflected TCU, 25-13, 29-27, 15-25, 25-19, to open Big 12 play on Wednesday night before an enthusiastic, gold-splayed crowd at the Ferrell Center. In the process, Baylor gave McGuyre his 500th career win as a women’s coach. (He has more than 700 combined wins coaching both women and men.)

“Fun to cherish this moment,” McGuyre said. “Five hundred is a lot, it’s a milestone. Been coaching a long time. It’s not only the age, it’s the mileage. To see their joy and smiles, this is a fresh team, a fun team. Our culture is really good and the girls get along well.”

Afterward, Baylor presented McGuyre with a special volleyball signed by the players, and announced his milestone to the crowd, who serenaded him with a warm ovation.

Baylor (11-2 overall, 1-0 Big 12) won its 10th straight match, and topped .300 in their hitting percentage for the seventh time in that winning streak, finishing at .302 versus the Frogs.

All wins are special in their own way. This one carried a special significance for McGuyre since he found himself coaching against his good friend Jason Williams, the first-year TCU head coach who spent seven seasons as a Baylor assistant.

“For me, it is memorable, Jason for sure was a huge part of a lot of those wins,” said McGuyre, wearing a series of gold-beaded necklaces in the postgame press conference. “So, I am in a fun way glad it came against him, because he’s my friend. I would be the first to say, yeah, I hope he gets 100 (career wins) against me, whenever that time comes.”

Added Williams, “I’m super proud of Ryan. No one deserves it more. It’s a huge milestone. If he remembers me because of it, I’m OK with that.”

In due time, it’s readily apparent that Williams will eventually be bringing ranked teams into Waco. Even without that designation this time around, the Frogs (5-7, 0-1) still made the Bears work.

The Frogs stayed glued to Baylor’s hip for much of the opening set. The Bears led just 12-11 following a net serve. But then they rattled off an 11-0 run to fillet the Frogs, buoyed by Lauren Briseno’s spinning offerings from the service line. Briseno pocketed six aces for the match, including three during that stretch, one of which nuzzled just inside the back line.

Briseno also dropped in a couple of aces that tickled the top of the net before trickling over, which always seems to catch the defense on guard.

“Whether unintentional or intentional — I’m going to say it’s intentional during the match — but I was definitely having a lot of fun at the service line,” Briseno said.

Baylor and TCU swapped righteous rallies in the second set. Both teams displayed a hunger that not even Snickers could satisfy, only a set victory would suffice. Audrey Nalls was nails all night for the Frogs, totaling a match-leading 22 kills. Her late putaway pushed TCU to set point at 24-23, but the Bears battled back again.

The teams eventually found themselves tied at 27 before a wayward pass gave the Bears a set point, followed by Kara McGhee smashing a clinching kill in system for the win.

TCU didn’t shrink from that disappointing loss, however. Williams’ team instead used it to ignite a new fire, as the Frogs emerged in the third set with a sizzle. Nalls hammered four kills within the first eight points to stake TCU to a brisk 7-1 lead.

Baylor aided the Frogs’ cause with some uncharacteristic lapses in communication and judgment. The Bears never really released from that spiral, as the Frogs hit .412 for the set while Baylor hit only .207 and failed to record a block in the set.

But the Bears pushed the reset button — hard — and found new life in the fourth set. They played with zip and verve, and dialed up the defense, at one juncture gathering back-to-back tandem blocks from Kara McGhee and Allie Sczech.

Baylor’s hitting balance was on full display in the team’s kill distribution. Without kill leader Lauren Harrison in the lineup due to injury, setter Averi Carlson spread the wealth among more bodies. Three players had double-digit kill performances, with Sczech supplying a career-high 12 kills to go with six blocks, while Riley Simpson poked 11 kills and the always-efficient Mallory Talbert chipped in 10 kills on .526 hitting.

Baylor has a week off before it plays again, but its next two matches are both on the road. The Bears will face Iowa State in Ames on Sept. 28 before traveling to Kansas on Oct. 1. The team’s next home action will come Oct. 5 against Oklahoma.