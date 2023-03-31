No. 21 Baylor never wants to waste a strong performance by ace Dariana Orme, but that’s exactly what happened in Friday night’s series opener against Kansas.

Despite Orme’s three-hit gem, the Bears couldn’t deliver the clutch hits as they dropped a 2-1 decision to Kansas on a cool night in their Big 12 home opener at Getterman Stadium.

The Bears (25-9) collected six hits off Kansas left-hander Kasey Hamilton but couldn’t come through when they needed it the most as they stranded 10 baserunners to fall to 0-4 in the Big 12 following last weekend’s three-game sweep by No. 2 Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

Meanwhile, the Jayhawks (19-12, 1-0) made their three hits count.

“Timely hitting was the key, and they did have timely hitting,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “I thought it was an evenly played ballgame and we had some solid barrels and they made some great plays and we made some great plays. Hamilton threw a heck of a ballgame and kept us off-balance when it mattered most, so I tip my hat to her performance.”

With a shot to take a commanding first-inning lead, Baylor couldn’t produce a run after loading the bases with one out following McKenzie Wilson’s single and walks to Shay Govan and Emily Hott.

Hamilton (7-4) forced Sydney Callazos to ground the ball back to her, and she quickly threw home to force out Wilson. She then struck out Anna Watson get out of the jam.

“That first inning would have been a great opportunity to set the tone, like hey we’re here and this is our house,” Wilson said. “Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. It’s the offense’s job to continue to grind out at-bats and win every pitch. You win pitches, you win at-bats, you get baserunners on and move them over. That’s how our offense operates and we’re looking to do that tomorrow.”

After Orme (10-4) walked Savanna DesRochers with one out in the second inning, Aynslee Linduff ripped a double to the right-field alley to bring in the Jayhawks’ first run.

The Jayhawks scored again in the third inning when Shayna Epsy opened with a single, moved to second on Presley Limbaugh’s sacrifice bunt, and scored on Lyric Moore’s single up the middle for a 2-0 lead.

Baylor missed another chance to score in the third when Watson struck out for the second time to end the inning following singles by Govan and Collazos.

Kansas centerfielder Espy came up with a great defensive play to open the fifth when she tracked down Govan’s screaming line drive at the fence.

“We laced up a lot of balls really hard and they made great plays, and that’s just the game of softball,” Wilson said.

In the top of the sixth, Orme walked Olivia Bruno before Moore drilled a sinking liner to the outfield. But Baylor rightfielder Hott made a diving catch and turned a double play when she threw to second to nail pinch runner Angela Price after she strayed off the bag.

Baylor finally came through with a run in the sixth after Josie Bower reached second when Espy dropped a popup in centerfield. Strain delivered a run-scoring double to cut Kansas’ lead to 2-1.

The Jayhawks chose to intentionally walk Wilson, who already had two hits. The move paid off when Amber Toven grounded to first base to get Hamilton out of the inning.

“It (the intentional walk) was frustrating but Amber hit behind me today, and so I know that girl can play, she can ball, and so she was meant for that moment,” Wilson said. “No one else I would have wanted in that box other than Amber.”

Govan was robbed again when defensive replacement Peyton Renzi made a critical running catch on her line drive to right field for the first out. Hamilton forced Hott to ground out and Collazos to pop out to end the game.

The Bears hope they can deliver some key much-needed key hits in Saturday’s 2 p.m. game and Sunday’s noon finale.

“We had six hits, but I thought we hit the ball better than six hits,” Glenn Moore said. “Dari threw really well. It took her a little while to get going out of the bullpen to start with, but she did a good job and we played well behind her. I thought we had solid defense. I think we’ll respond well and play with a little chip on our shoulder.”