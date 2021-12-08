Hampton commits to Baylor

Daingerfield's Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton became the first member of the 2024 class to commit to Baylor on Wednesday.
Hampton is a 5-11, 180-pound sophomore defensive back and wide receiver for a Daingerfield team that has an 11-3 record and has advanced to the Class 3A Division II state semifinals against Waskom.
Baylor has 18 commitments in the 2022 class approaching the NCAA early signing period that begins Dec. 15.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
